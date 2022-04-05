If you’re looking to buy pottery supplies like wheels, kilns, or clays, there is a store in Dasman that now sells them. Well, technically he’s been selling them for years but he just recently took over the shop next door and turned it into a store just for pottery supplies. All his clays are from Pottery Craft and he carries mostly terracotta and buff clays as well as a few other ones. He also has different sized kilns from small tabletop ones to large floor standing ones and he carries different models of the Nidec-Shimpo potter’s wheels. In addition, he has various hand tools and glazes as well.

The store is still is in the soft launch phase but you could drop by and check it out. It’s on the top floor where all the stationery shops are located, it’s the one on the corner to the left of “Hand Arts Company” which also belongs to them. Google Maps