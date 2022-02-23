Last year I posted about how to get custom car covers but they weren’t cheap costing upwards of 40KD per cover. But what if you wanted a much cheaper alternative?

I was looking for a cheap option for myself and found a local Instagram account that sells plastic car covers for cheap:

5 covers for 10 KD

10 covers for 15 KD

15 covers for 20 KD

20 covers for 25 KD

These prices include delivery.

Most people won’t need more than 5 covers but you could buy more covers and just give them to friends. The covers are basically oversized shower caps and are one size fits all. They won’t provide any protection from the sun and would probably fly off with a strong gust of wind, but they do work really well indoors to stop your car from getting covered in dust. I’ve even seen some people who use these covers over their factory covers (like the ones that come with Ferraris) so those covers don’t get so dirty. They’re cheap and so if they get damaged, ripped, or dirty you can always just throw it away and use another one.

If you want to order these the Instagram account is @car_cover_kw and their WhatsApp number is 55356645. They also have smaller versions for motorbikes.