From Hole in the Wall to a Growing Story

It’s been a few months since Jar’s, the pizza spot, opened and today marks the start of their next chapter.

I’ve posted about the owner of Jar’s, Abdullah AlJarallah twice so far (here and here). Initially when he was making and delivering pizzas out of a commercial kitchen as a side hobby, and then again when he eventually opened his spot in Hawalli. It was a small cozy hole-in-the-wall that just made pizzas and had a set menu. Now Jar’s is expanding with more seating, a larger menu and they’re making a few other changes as well.

In addition to pizzas, Jar’s is now introducing two highly requested items, steaks and pastas. With these new additions, they’re moving away from the set menu, so you can now order freely without limitations. Like with their pizzas, they’re using top quality ingredients and making as much as possible in house. So fresh tomatoes, and plenty of good aged cheeses. All your favorite pizzas are still there as well.

The second biggest change is the addition of more chairs and tables. Jar’s outgrew the small space, so what used to be indoor seating is now a larger kitchen with a small gourmet merch section, while a new seating area was built outside. With the addition of more seating, you no longer need a reservation, you can just walk in.

Since I’ve been posting about Abdullah and his pizzas from the very start, it feels like I’ve become his official documentarian along the way, and it’s been fun watching Jar’s grow. Swipe left to check out some photos of the new items and then make sure you head over to his Instagram account @atjars