The first Johnny Rockets in Kuwait that’s located in Salmiya has closed down. According to Johnny Rockets, they are renovating the store which makes sense since it really hadn’t changed at all since they first opened in the mid-90s. I’d know because I was in high school back then and the Johnny Rockets opening was a big thing (nothing else really existed other than Fuddruckers).
I like that it hadn’t been renovated because it still held all my high school memories like the table where I sat on my very first date or the table where me and my friends used to chill at. On the bright side at least they’re reopening again.
What other branches open 24h?
Why should Johnny Rockets ever change? That was the point of the concept, that it represented 1950’s American diners.
“and the Johnny Rockers opening was a big thing” Rockers –> Rockets
Nonetheless, it’s my favorite burger in Kuwait. Whenever I visit Kuwait, I will pass by it to check out the new design. Good old memories though
my friends and I *
“I sat on my very first date”…. Who was she? U should write something about that too…
lol I ended up in the friend zone but she became one of my closest friends back then. She lives in San Francisco, we stayed in touch and met up with her a couple of times a few years ago.
The z240 and background sent you back in memories!
remember when you caught a worm playing at the patty on the grill :))
good times