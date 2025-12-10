AI Customer Support Is Starting to Take Off in Kuwait

AlooChat.ai is a new Kuwaiti startup that’s trying to rethink how customer support works in the AI era.

Customer service has changed a lot over the years and today we’ve gotten to a point where we now start a chat with a business and expect an instant reply. That change is exactly what AlooChat noticed, and they’ve built their platform around helping businesses move into this new AI-powered support world.

Unlike old-school bots (which I really really dislike) that only followed rigid scripts, AlooChat runs on advanced language models. It can understand tone, intent, and even the emotion behind a message, and then respond in a way that feels natural instead of robotic.

It works for both large companies and small startups, allowing them to handle more queries while keeping costs under control.

AlooChat isn’t trying to replace human agents, instead, it works with them. The AI handles the repetitive questions and simple requests, freeing up the human agents to focus on problems that actually need a person. And when an issue does require a human, the platform passes it over smoothly.

AlooChat works in multiple channels including WhatsApp, Instagram, email, and even website chat widgets. This allows businesses to keep everything running from one place.

So if you start seeing improved customer support in Kuwait then it’s most likely they’ve started using AI to help communicate with customers. If you’re curious, you can try it out yourself. Click here or visit AlooChat.ai