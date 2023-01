The Cinema Hall at JACC is back with a new film schedule for the month of January and this month’s films include:

EO (Poland) (Cannes Jury Prize Winner)

Egyptian Shorts 1 (Egypt) (short films produced recently)

Our River… Our Sky (Iraq)

Saint Omer (France)

The movies have English subtitles.

Tickets cost KD4 and can be purchased from jacc-kw.com.