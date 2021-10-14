The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds (5.7)
Dragon Rider (5.6)
Halloween Kills (7.4)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (6.5)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Cruella (7.4)
Don’t Breathe 2 (6.1)
Dune (8.5)
Every Breath You Take (5.3)
Luca (7.5)
Malignant (6.7)
No Time to Die (7.9)
PAW Patrol: The Movie (6.2)
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (6.2)
The Addams Family 2 (5.3)
Tom and Jerry (5.3)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (8.0)
Spirit Untamed (5.4)
Classic Movies Showing Now:
The Silence of the Lambs (8.6)
The Sixth Sense (8.1)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Interstellar (8.6)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Booked the Friday IMAX show for Venom 2. I don’t even remember the last time I saw a movie in a theater. It should be an interesting experience.