I get asked all the time why I live in Kuwait and my answer used to always be the same, it’s my home, I grew up here, my friends are here and I can’t imagine living anywhere else. But, this past year for the first time in 40 years, my view on Kuwait has changed.
I don’t think I can call Kuwait my home anymore.
For the past few years, there has been a growing mentality of us vs them between Kuwaitis and expats and it’s reached a tipping point with me. I previously asked on the blog if expats were getting vaccinated because it was looking like Kuwaitis were being given priority, then this past week an official came out and said that expat residents would only start getting the vaccine after 60% of Kuwaitis were vaccinated.
I’m not aware of any other country in the world where vaccination was done for one nationality or race first over another. I searched for articles online and the only ones I found were some cities in China. The vast majority of countries gave priority to the elderly, health care workers, first responders and people with chronic health case issues first, and then the remaining residents.
But let’s put this aside for now because I don’t want to have an argument with people who think this is fair and if I don’t like it I can leave (I’m eventually leaving don’t worry). Can we put this argument aside for now and both agree to at least vaccinate elderly expats before young healthy Kuwaitis?
How are people ok with 18-year-old Kuwaitis getting vaccinated (true story, my friend’s niece got an appointment) while elderly expats have still not gotten their appointments? My parents are luckily not here but my friend’s elderly dad is still waiting for his appointment while all my young healthy Kuwaiti friends have already gotten their first shots. I’ve also gotten a number of comments and messages from expats who are still waiting for their elderly parents to get an appointment, how is this not a huge issue? How are we ok with this?
Last year they announced that anybody over the age of 60 without a university degree would have to leave Kuwait. People like me who have lived all their lives in Kuwait were forced to leave and find a new place to settle. Tomorrow they might apply this rule to any expat living in Kuwait not just the ones without degrees and I’m going to end up being forced to leave my life behind. This issue along with all this hatred built up towards expats is finally pushing me out.
It’s sad but I can’t see things changing or getting better and I don’t want to stay in a place that doesn’t want me. I’m not sure what my plan is since I’ve never really considered leave, but it’s time I start thinking of one.
The Photos: I was struggling to find a picture to attach to this post until I came across the one on top of my mum (she’s in the middle in blue and it’s her birthday today). She moved to Kuwait in 1968 to work as a personal trainer at a gym called Sherilyn before deciding to join Kuwait Airways as a flight attendant. She stayed with Kuwait Airways until she met and married my dad who is also pictured in this post with his Datsun 240z back in the early 70s on Blajat street. I decided to use these two old photos since they reflect a better time, possibly the reason for my personal obsession in Kuwait’s past.
Update: I’m locking up the post for comments
The only useful comment I can say to this post:
Wish your Mother a very Happy Birthday! I hope she has a wonderful day!
I have the same exact feeling right now…Kuwait used to be a home for me :(
Wait…they hate us ? … Always has been
While reading this,I thought to myself that I should tell him that expat bashing is mostly politics, but soon after I realized it’s not, I hear a different tone towards expats from fellow Kuwaitis in the past few years. I’m sorry that you feel this way and I don’t blame you.
I feel you Mark.. like you my folks too came to this country in the golden age of Kuwait. went through all the same things and we grew up in a different era.
Oh well as they C’ est la vie .. Times are a changing and we ne need to move with the times.
And as a Canadian you do have options, Maybe the time has come to move on and find a new home .. once the well is poisoned no point in drinking from it any more..
Well we share the same story and experience but I decided to move out of Kuwait 2 yrs back and consider it my best decision I love Kuwait but not the system and it will never ever everr change.
Why did it take you so long to finally read the writing on the wall. Kuwait has always been a racist country. Kuwait has been showing its true colors forever i’m just surprised so many are fooled by it for so long.
USA has a reputation for being a racist country is MUCH MUCH worse. Only reason USA has that stigma is due to the media while Kuwait controls what media can/cant say.
Let Kuwait continue its downward spiral into the pits you find a way out to bigger & better things. Before i get told to “leave” i woke up a long time ago & left.
Va Fanculo
The problem is it was not “always” a racist country.. but times change and the sick mentality of racism ate it’s way through outlr communities.
I feel the same way Mark, i am 25 years old and my parents and I were born in kuwait and for the first time we have actually started thinking about leaving this place.
While UAE starts giving out golden visas and citizenships kuwait continually blames its expat population for its problems. The economic damage on the private sector is irreversible at this point so in my opinion it will only continue going downhill from here. Kuwait from now on will only be suitable for marginal workers who accept working in such conditions with minimum wage.
It will soon become a country for single men and its frightening to even think about it but thats what they want to be honest, most of the anti expats laws have been targeting families and decent communities and not the marginal illegal workforce who buy their visas to come here but hey i guess thats what they want, to sell more visas.
Sadly it was never home . It’s a phase of our immigrant life.
Yes I agree, its not fair and unfortunate, last week i got vaccinated while my colleagues didnt, we have been through this together and i felt ashamed.
but this sense of nationalism and racisms is growing all over the world. USA, Europe and in Lebanon as well. so i believe moving out wont solve the problem. you belong here with all of these flows and problems in Kuwait.
*Grabs popcorn – waiting for the if you don’t like leave comments to flood in*
I am really surprised at how many people who loved Kuwait and wouldn’t leave her whatever happens have changed their stance in the last couple of years. It really is astonishing the number of people whom I never thought changing their views have ended up doing that and thinking of moving elsewhere. Guess the competition for migration is gonna shoot up, get out while you still can!!
Honestly its sad. Corona def made me see a different side of Kuwait. I want to leave before I end up hating being here. I don’t mean to sound ungrateful. I am thankful to God and this country for all they have given me and me and my family have given back too. I call Kuwait my home. But when Corona hit, the discrimination just got worse. They closed down areas like Jleeb and Mahboula without any notice and people were left in limbo. What was meant to be for 2 weeks got extended for 3 months without any preparation or proper planning. The shelves of the coop and bakalas were wiped clean and proper restocking of basic food items like bread and milk itself never happened. All this while I used to see another section of Kuwait renting yachts and enjoying themselves like Corona never was in Kuwait.
Another thing that just doesn’t make sense to me is the salary gap between expat communities itself. I understand Kuwaitis will be paid more coz “Kuwaitis” but why this differentiation between expats? Why does someone have to get paid based on their nationality?
Neways rant over. I am getting out soon too. But I genuinely hope they start respecting people. That’s all what I am asking/hoping.
Oh also, Happy birthday to your mom Mark! :)
Just curious.. how do your parents feel about Kuwait today?
I don’t think they have an opinion, they’ve both left and my dad lives in Lebanon while my mum between the US and Lebanon.
Again I call on the American embassy to bring in vaccine and allow American expats to get some health security. If your not a KUWAITI you are a slave! just some slaves make more than others!
Also remember how if you broke curfew you will pay the price. did any Kuwaitis who got caught breaking curfew have anything happen to them or was it forgiven..
As for number of new cases am I correct Kuwaitis make up 30% of the population and are over 60% of new cases!
Because they refuse to abide by any health and safety precautions the rest of us suffer!
The mandatory hotel stay imposed on us is only to help Kuwaitis who own hotels make money at our expense.
Time to leave not a bad thought!
I honestly can’t believe it took you this long to see the light. Sure the hatred, exploitation, and discrimination is increasing, but its been very bad for 5 years now. In some ways I feel bad for the good Kuwaitis (of which there are many), Although in some other ways, I feel they deserve what they get for not speaking out enough against what is happening. This slow drip drip decline will very soon accelerate to an unmitigated catastrophic collapse. Worst of all there is virtually no way to avoid this fate now.
I feel you mark, the past year many thing have changed in kuwait not only for the expats but also for kuwaiti but hope things will get better soon after this pandemic, for the vaccine cetiuation i thinks its randomly selected because i have a friend and he registered with his hole family directly when they announce about the registration and they still do not get vaccinated (by the way they are Kuwaiti!).
I hope you think a lot about your next plan because we love you here in Kuwait and Kuwait also love you and you still have people care about you, whish you all the best.
Best regards
I was in Mishref Coop a couple weeks ago to do some grocery shopping. Someone came up to me and asked if I live in the area, I said “no, but I live closer to this coop than the coops in my area”. The man asked “then why are you here?” I replied “I’m sorry I didn’t know it was a crime to buy chocolate from Mishref Coop”. He quickly apologized and was like “no, you’re welcome here. It’s fine.” I told him to get away from me.
I’ve been a frequent shopper at Mishref Coop for over 20 years and I’ve never been approached by someone like that before. It’s my favorite coop in the country and I have so many wonderful memories there.
I felt so sad that day,
I wish I could tell you things can get better for expats or that there are positives that outweigh the negatives for expats living in Kuwait, but honestly if you are an expat and you can afford to leave Kuwait, you should. You’ll find a lot more freedoms and respect in other countries – as well as paths to permanent residency.
Whatever decision you make, Mark, I hope it brings you peace and happiness.
Exactly as you said, the past year has changed the views of many people – my parents included. They have been here from the 70’s, my grandad came in the 50’s. Mine have still not received the vaccine but we see in Portugal (we are residents) it’s open to all first responders, elderly and immune compromised. I became slowly disillusioned over the years, as I would see my husband having to deal with nonsense at work. Some racist, some just pure a$$holes who can’t believe that an expat would not take bull$hit from them. The whole situation is just really sad and a shame, because frankly speaking there are soooooo many amazing Kuwaitis. A few of them are my friends. And are so welcoming of us being here. I just feel, maybe they aren’t in the parliament yet. 🤷🏽♀️
Unlike most of us living here in Kuwait, I genuinely feel that Kuwait will change for the better. The transition period from the OLD to the NEW is always a tough one and will take a lot of resistance to break out from these times of differences and difficulties.
‘Patience is not the ability to wait, but to keep a good attitude while waiting’. Peace be upon us!
With all respect to the country specially the people who built this, you are sailing towards the wrong direction. Sailing towards the iceberg with your Steering stuck.
Fact: Jordan has been vaccinating its huge refugee population at the same time as its citizens.
Love Jordan ❤️
That’s so nice to hear ! Props to Jordan / Jordanians for restoring my faith in humanity.
it’s a cycle of self-destruction.
nobody should be under the assumption that this ends with expats. once all the expats are dead or gone, kuwait will turn on itself.
every country that has blamed an inernal group of people for its problems and then gone on to deport them has suffered greatly: 1930s germany, 1960s uganda, zimbabwe. it’s amazing how kuwait has managed to demonize not a minority but the majority of its population (which was brought in by citizens and state!).
it’s going in the wrong direction and there’s literally no one who can stop it, let alone turn it around. i fear we are past the point of no-return.
Kuwait’s Constitution make for interesting reading, particularly the early articles.
https://www.constituteproject.org/constitution/Kuwait_1992.pdf?lang=en
I suppose the ‘get-out’ is the use of the word “Citizen”, the articles not applying to expats, as they are not citizens.
Worth checking out the definition of apartheid.
Not sure you will find many people to argue with you on this.
You make a fair and justified argument.
Mark, I haven’t read your blog in a long time but was sent this post today by a friend. I honestly don’t know what you have been waiting for. I thought you would have left already. I mean its great that you are talking about this. But did you really think it was going to get better? I left Kuwait in 2019 after 40 years in Kuwait
after my parents were forced to leave, and I wish for all expats to find peace elsewhere too. There is no excuse for the way they are treated. Kuwait offered me a lot and I’m grateful for it, but there are some things about the place that need to change and that’s part of their challenge I guess as a culture and a society to grow from. But it wasn’t conducive to my growth and my life so I left. I’ve had some friends who are Kuwaiti and they’re a loving bunch. I’ve also met some strangers who were amazing people and some not so amazing people as well. If you feel that you have something to offer that can help them grow then go for it. But I don’t see it changing in the near future. It has been home and I have never known another but the bliss I felt the day I left, it was unbelievable. I wish you the very best Mark with whatever choice you make.
The writing has been on the wall for decades, Mark. I would say it started after the liberation, if not earlier. Things will get worse as the country’s financial decline deepens. The new inevitable reality will be hard to swallow, so blaming expats is the short-term medicine.
Mark, you have basically summed up how all of us long time residents with strong ties to Kuwait feel, and it especially sucks since we all have so many amazing Kuwaiti friends and have been welcomed into their homes and families and lives and who are like family really. But facts and facts, and the overwhelming majority simply dont give a fuck about us or about whats going to happen to Kuwait once all of us leave, and are replaced by single, incompetent males for whom Kuwait was probably their last choice in the first place, and who instead of promoting this place and pointing out everything thats good about it, will simply come, work, and leave as soon as possible. And forget those new expats spending their hard earned money here either……they will come to save and leave unlike us who spend most if not all of their salaries here on rent, cars, eating out, and everything else we spend on.
what surprises me more than anything else really, is the overwhelming silence on social media from our many many kuwaiti friends who know exactly whats going on when it comes to the incredibly unfair treatment of expats from way before the vaccine debacle but who are generally silent or make a couple of token posts/comments here and there but nothing really tangible that might provoke a national discussion or some changes in policy. Instead they sit on the sidelines, watching whats going on, either in denial or perhaps they too have realized its futile to speak up anymore and have given up too…..who knows
Wherever we are living, the purpose of our life is to serve our community with love and without expectation. If Kuwait and other countries believe in this concept, all will live equally with no differences in duties and rights.
I feel the same way and they comments indicate that there are many more who feel this way.
I appreciate you talking about it though. In some way, it makes me feel better to know I am not the only one feeling this way.
“How are we ok with this?” is the line that echoed the most with me. While this will not sit right with anyone with a conscience, it is an accumulation of decades of animosity.
Working on my own exit strategy and I hope to wish this country nothing but the best as I leave it behind.
Sidebar : typo with the word elderly
The Kuwaiti economy is in a downward/death spiral. An expat exodus will only hasten it. Everybody that can leave, should leave, this ship is sinking. Things will get a lot worse before they get better. The government will at some point give hand-outs to the citizens to keep them sated for a short while, but ultimately, it’s all going to s#!^.
As a western expat, we’ve had a good run here for a decade, and now its time to leave. I could spend the next 10 years here; but we’ve decided to go home. We do not see any point in living in a country where we are not welcome. This vaccine business is just another confirmation that our decision is 100% right.
Bye bye
Glad to see the back of your sort
Lets be honest you did not come here for the weather or culture
You came because here u can make higher tax free income
Others like u will comr
Again bye
A Kuwaiti here…
I personally feel terrible about what has happened to my country, and how a lot of the Kuwaitis think and feel towards others. I do not know how anyone can have this kind of mentality that is unwelcoming and aggressive, and even racist. I can totally understand why Mark or any other expat feels this way, and it is a shame. We should welcome expats that do so much for our country, and support them, instead of putting almost all the blame on them
Kuwait wasn’t like this, and it breaks my heart that the current situation has gotten so bad. As a Kuwaiti, I personally began to lose hope that things would get better, whether it was due to this situation or even the countless other problems the country is going through
Allah Kareem
As a Kuwaiti who lived many years outside kuwait, I truly feel for the expat community here. As a third world country, with a messed up government since independence, the only thing keeping this country afloat is Money, which they are wasting at an incredible speed. If I was an expat I would not make plans to stay here in the long run. I foresee the population of Kuwait’s expats cut in half by the end of this decade
On the same “Us Vs. Them” I’m sure many of you “expats” have noticed the medical fees which are being taken in Hospitals.
Don’t get me wrong, the Medical system here is much better than in many countries, but suddenly there is a huge surge in fees and nothing on notice boards, when we go to Accounts dept. then we know.
Us Vs. Them is growing strong. at my work also there is a clear distinction of Staff & Employees.
Heartbreaking.
Calm down people. There are only 100,000 shots available on any given day. More will be coming over the next few days and weeks. So far the priority is essential workers and Kuwaitis over 60, then over 50, then over 40. Once this has been accomplished all of you will get vaccinated.
With a limited supply, the government has to prioritize. In due course, everyone will get jabbed. So there is no need to be a drama queen and lament your grandparents moving here in 1952. The government is doing its best to deal with this unprecedented situation, so stay calm, register and follow instructions. Your turn will come.
you didnt address the elephant in the room which is the fact that they are vaccinating young healthy locals before older expats who need it more…..thats the main issue here. Nobody said a word when they started with front liners and older Kuwaitis….
Define young? No Kuwaiti under 40 got jabbed so far. No expats who are nonessential got jabbed either regardless of age. These are facts.
I just counted around 16 friends of mine who are in their 30s and have all gotten their first jab already. Did you read my post? My friends 18-year-old niece got her appointment already and might have gotten her jab since that was a couple of days ago.
If we’re talking about wasta, it happens in Guatemala too. I’m referring to general statistics. Actually, inoculating an 18 year old is not a smart idea, probably dangerous.
Here’s a fun fact for you. There are 4 million people in Kuwait. The number registered for inoculation is 500,000. That’s 12.5% expats included.
So you’re saying that all the 20 and 30 years old that have gotten their vaccine is because of wasta?
don’t you think maybe it’s just you thats not in the loop to whats really going on?
Yes, that’s exactly what I’m saying. All 16 of them.
You should devote more energy to encourage people to register instead of just whining about discrimination.
Well you’re delusional if you think all the 20 and 30-year-olds that have been getting their shots this past week are getting them because of wasta.
Buzz, you are one of the reasons why this article is written. I’m feel sorry for you, you are not to blame, it’s the way you were raised.
You are definitely delusional! I am a Kuwaiti, 30 years old, and my appointment is tomorrow (I got it with no wasta)
Mark, I think Kuwaitis are getting because they are the most careless when it comes to staying safe from COVID19
You crazy or delusional? Smh. 🤦🏻♂️ I say both. Sorry not sorry. Update yourself and know what is really going on out there.
denial aint just a river in Egypt
every government in the world is in the same situation. none except kuwait is discriminating on nationality. this is a systemic problem unique to kuwait.
try to understand.
None except occupying forces in Palestine. #facts
Dude, read the post again. Smh.
Btw, im a frontliner. Literally working with covid patients. Registered to get vaccinated for 2-3 months now, still hasn’t received an appointment.
Just to add to my comment. I know Kuwaitis who are younger than me(27 below), who are not frontliners, that got vaccinated already with complete(2) doses.
My thoughts exactly. Guys, it has only been a few weeks since the vaccine rollout and Kuwait so far received about 500,000 doses and with a population of 4.8 million, of whom 70% are expats, there’s not enough to go around for everyone, not even nationals. I know many nationals who’ve signed up for the vaccine since registration started and still did not get vaccinated. Also the 60% rule doesn’t apply to expats who are frontline workers, they are given priority over nationals. But the government is planning to vaccinate 80% of the population and get herd immunity before year end and there are much bigger shipments of doses arriving very soon so it should not be a long wait before we can all get vaccinated. We’ve all been quarantined for the better part of last year and a bit more time before getting the vaccine couldn’t hurt.
stop saying the 70% expats thing, expats are expected to be around 2.2million today, most being domestic workers and marginal workers aged 20-40.
The actual number for expats entitle to priority are much lower than you think.
See this link from the Public Authority for Civil Information showing the population statistics based on civil ID records:
https://www.paci.gov.kw/stat/TimeSeries.aspx
In 2020 there were 3.2 million non Kuwaiti residents in Kuwait and the total population was 4.6 million.
To get the percent of non-Kuwaiti residents:
(3.2/4.6)*100 = 69.6%
Those numbers are before the Pandemic, a couple of months ago it was reported at 2.4 or 2.2 million.
Now with the mass exodus happening its alot less i figure.
These numbers are updated as of 31 December 2020 according to the site. Share a source for the 2.2 million figure because just saying that’s what you think does not make it true. I find it hard to believe that within a couple months the expat population dropped by 35% from 3.2 to 2.2 million, especially during a pandemic when the airport was either closed or operating at 30% capacity for most of last year. At full capacity, the Kuwait airport can handle 6 million passengers a year so how can it possibly handle a mass exodus of 1 million expats within a couple of months when it’s at 30% capacity??
Your dad’s Datsun reminds me, What is happening with yours? Hope it is nearing completion.
it’s nearly done, posting updates on my car account story on instagram @380cup since don’t want to annoy non car people with it lol
hi …..
here it comes …. if you don’t like it here ,,,,,, leave simple as
only joking its sad but this is a result of the corruption that is happening so people are turning against each everyone is pointing the finger at the other person
and as for expats they are the easiest to blame sad but true
Hi Mark,
I feel you. I was born in Kuwait and lived all my life in Kuwait. Went to study abroad but came back to Kuwait as it was home to me. But after 47 years of living in Kuwait, the injustice that I faced in the courts (went through a divorce in 2011 and paying child support without seeing my daughter for last 3 1,2 years) for family issues and the double standards that were shown, this among a lot of other things that the expats are now facing. I could not take it anymore and left Kuwait last week.
Things have really changed in Kuwait over the years for expats and this pandemic has shown the worse of it.
Hamad Hassan told Reuters two weeks ago the country was about to sign a deal for supplies and that the first batch would arrive eight weeks later.
“We have reserved about 2 million doses of the vaccine and that will be enough for 20% of Lebanese living in the country,” he said at the presidential palace on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
(Source: reuters)
Expats have started to receive vaccine appointments for this week.
Source: My colleagues showed me the SMS.
They are non-medical front liners.
Be careful Mark the government might deport you if this reaches a wider audience, even if your planning on leaving that takes time and planning sudden deportation might not be good.
I am a Kuwaiti and 100% agree with everything you say. It is a disgrace how expats are treated (not necessarily from a legal point of view but more of an every day life point of view before people respond and tell me that expats have strong legal rights). Sadly this is expected and common given the overall lack of intellect and culture in the country (which is 100% a top-down thing from the government). This is a consistent theme of a Kuwaiti population that has been coddled and spoiled for 30 – 40 years, most Kuwaitis are entitled and have zero self-awareness, and future generations will suffer massively as a result. Kuwaitis are in the for the shock of their lives in 10-20 years when this welfare state will disappear and they will be forced to face the reality of every other country in the world. I cannot fathom how people blame immigrants for issues that have nothing to do with hem, especially when we ask these immigrants to come and do specific jobs for the country/ economy. Other countries in the region are changing their ways and implementing initiatives to attract and retain expats, while sadly we are stuck with our primitive ways.
This doesn’t count for much but all I can say is I am sorry.
Thats good Mark we should all leave, kuwait doesn’t deserve expats and investors like us.
They have created a system that attracts only marginal people such as residents of areas like Jleeb Al shuyoukh etc, people who come to kuwait as the last resort, the bottom of the barrel etc.
Let them enjoy it while they can while we slowly watch the economy and system collapse.
While all other gulf countries will continue to thrive and look for other means for development, kuwait will slowly sink and continue to be know as the worst gulf country in the region.
I agree with you , you should leave!!
Investors ?
I couldn’t stop laughing
Why the hell should the kwuait governmwnt pay to vaccinate expats? If expacts were forced to pay for the vaccine then i would understand, kuwait is not a charity organization and is not obligated to provide free healthcare to non kuwaitees given the fact that theres no taxation. If anything the government should impose taxes on expats and tax any money being sent abroad, dont get why you think that you have the right to anything especially given the fact that you are leeching off free/really cheap healthcare already in addition to heavily subsidized utilities by the government.
You raise a good point.
How ever it is incomplete – the country does not allow expats to invest in land, property or equity markets directly.
Unable to own property, all expats are forced to rent apartments from locals. This is directing money from the expats to the locals.
Nearly all businesses are forced to take in a local partner. Again forcing profit sharing with locals.
Health insurance is mandatory for all expats – which though minimal in amount is used for developing infrastructure that is supporting both expats and locals.
There is no opportunity or incentive for an expat to invest / save money in Kuwait, so they send it abroad – fix that and you will not need to worry about taxing remittances.
The total remittance is estimated at around KD 4 to 5 billion. At a tax rate of 2.5% to 5.0% the collections would be around KD 125 million to KD 250 million.
Also – since the remittance tax is proposed to curtail outflow of investment – will that mean that locals and corporates investing money outside Kuwait will also be taxed?
There is a case for increasing the charges for health insurance – but then 70% of the population would be paying for a service that 30% would be receiving for free.
As you said, Kuwait is not a charity organization – however it offers security and facilities to locals for free. It is a welfare state without any taxation. For such a state to work everyone should contribute towards taxes – otherwise the model is not sustainable.
Calling you a dumb would be very charitable. Kuwait has horrific healthcare, and it’s not free for expats.
We have no problems paying for the vaccine and in fact would welcome the opportunity to be able to go to a private hospital or clinic and pay for it since this would speed of the process for those who need it most, would take some pressure off of the government facilities and the amazing frontliners from all over the world, and would perhaps make this obvious disparity and racism less obvious since I’m positive my good kuwaiti friends are just as uncomfortable by what’s going now as the rest of us..
and finally… here they come!
Don’t you all know they are entitled to free healthcare and heavily subsidized utilities and we need to pay for existing.
Pssst… the taxes you speak of come in the form of paying for everything else you take for granted! and that money being sent abroad that you keep thinking off – the expats are spending their money within the country – at the restaurants – at the gyms – for cars – for flats – All owned at least 51% by you since you don’t believe in a fair game.
Do we also mention the money you make off visa trading which still “cannot be fixed” ?
Truly, your article Mark said it all, my dad is over 70 years old and still not contacted for vaccination while we have registered him very early. I see healthy youth getting vaccinated and my dad is still waiting. My dad has been living here most of his life, since early 70s and we call Kuwait our home, we love Kuwait.
I wonder how the doctors who swore on Hippocratic Oath could agree on this? There are more voices of “us and them” now more than ever, Safaa AlHashem was the first to lead and intensify the hatred against expats.
Mark is the first to lead and intensify the hatred towards Kuwait.
If you have just started tuning in to 248am , the narrative has always been kuWaIT is rAcisT.
This is totally untrue since I clearly care about Kuwait more than you and I’ve done more good for it than you will ever do.
It’s really sad because I’ve met a lot of good people here (mostly Kuwaitis) that want to see positive change in their country but….
Kuwait has been going thru an identity crisis! They have the potential to match and even surpass the UAE in terms of progression, but still living in the shadows of “old” Saudi tradition seems to harbour the mentality here. No forward thinking, just new McDonald’s and Starbucks.
The ‘us vs them’ saga was always present [in my opinion] but it finally boiled over in the last five years as we’ve seen the alarming rise of pseudo-nationalism in the States and all across Europe. It’s no coincidence that mentality was adopted here.
As an American, I find the “if you don’t like it here crowd” comical…. LOL! I’ve been hearing that same rhetoric my entire adult life, it changes nothing. Ironically, some of those same people that want to force the expats out can barely take care of themselves on their own. They plaster the
country crest and flag on their vehicles, boast about the pride and love they have for Kuwait but treat this place like a trash heap….. Then blame everyone else for their problems, nothing will change here, Mark.
Unfortunately, just like the countries they try to imitate(including the US), they will eventually self destruct at some point. It’s sad when you seem to be rooting for a country more than its own citizens.
One more thing, as per PACI stats website https://www.paci.gov.kw/stat/ expats who are over the age of 65 are around 45,000 only, let’s say 50% have registered, that is around 22k, nobody asked to prioritize expat youths, but elderly and the ones with medical conditions.
” future generations will suffer massively as a result. Kuwaitis are in the for the shock of their lives in 10-20 years when this welfare state will disappear and they will be forced to face the reality of every other country in the world.”
The wordage is correct.. the time line is a bit off . Kuwait has a strategic sovereign fund that will keep them going well beyond that 20 year mark and will be quite some time before the current welfare state and its generation of Kuwaitis and their offspring will realize that the well is running dry.
And as long as that money exists the world opinion of Kuwait will also never change. This is a fact , cause lets face it money buys what ever reality you want and as long as Kuwait is the one writing the cheque donating to different countries who stick their hands out. Those countries will never say a bad word against Kuwait on a world stage. Even world organizations like the UN who have a voice and are aware of these racist practices in Kuwait or Saudi Arabia or wherever and have the ability to say so will never do it.. Why ?? Because they are bleeding funds too and depend on the yearly percentages they receive from the oil rich GCC for their funding so you will never see the UN say a bad word or pass a negative opinion against any GCC country lest they risk the GCC sanctioning them or blacklisting them or even worse opting to get out of the UN which to them would be a death blow.
LOOK MARK (and all expats headed to Canada and the USA)
I feel you but do you know how expensive it is to live in the USA or Canada ?
Most ppl I know who leave for the American dream work 2-3 jobs living pay check to pay check.
Unless you leave with serious money (enough to pay a car and best a home outright) stay , stick it out and save. Gas, car insurance, Heath insurance, rent etc will leave you with nothing at the end of the month? Mark, I know you like Los Angeles but forget it – no way no how, just too expensive.
And Canada, – well the warmest city in Canada right now is Vancouver (high of 6) – but Vancouver is expensive to and over run with Chinese immigrants who are even more arrogant and rasist than Kuwaitis.
PLAN YOUR MOVE REALLY WELL
Mark you touched a cord with your words. I been here since the late sixties. this was home for me. Today I don’t feel the same for the reasons you mentioned. I don’t mind paying for the medical and other services but the least thing I can expect is human dignity when being serviced by the Employees whose fat salaries and allowances are paid for my fees!
I have known Kuwaiti’s from an era when they followed the principle of humanity and civility!
Sadly today’s generation of youngster have forgotten the culture of their elders.
It is time to leave!!!
It typed but deleted everything. no point. everyone knows but no one knows.