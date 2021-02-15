I get asked all the time why I live in Kuwait and my answer used to always be the same, it’s my home, I grew up here, my friends are here and I can’t imagine living anywhere else. But, this past year for the first time in 40 years, my view on Kuwait has changed.

I don’t think I can call Kuwait my home anymore.

For the past few years, there has been a growing mentality of us vs them between Kuwaitis and expats and it’s reached a tipping point with me. I previously asked on the blog if expats were getting vaccinated because it was looking like Kuwaitis were being given priority, then this past week an official came out and said that expat residents would only start getting the vaccine after 60% of Kuwaitis were vaccinated.

I’m not aware of any other country in the world where vaccination was done for one nationality or race first over another. I searched for articles online and the only ones I found were some cities in China. The vast majority of countries gave priority to the elderly, health care workers, first responders and people with chronic health case issues first, and then the remaining residents.

But let’s put this aside for now because I don’t want to have an argument with people who think this is fair and if I don’t like it I can leave (I’m eventually leaving don’t worry). Can we put this argument aside for now and both agree to at least vaccinate elderly expats before young healthy Kuwaitis?

How are people ok with 18-year-old Kuwaitis getting vaccinated (true story, my friend’s niece got an appointment) while elderly expats have still not gotten their appointments? My parents are luckily not here but my friend’s elderly dad is still waiting for his appointment while all my young healthy Kuwaiti friends have already gotten their first shots. I’ve also gotten a number of comments and messages from expats who are still waiting for their elderly parents to get an appointment, how is this not a huge issue? How are we ok with this?

Last year they announced that anybody over the age of 60 without a university degree would have to leave Kuwait. People like me who have lived all their lives in Kuwait were forced to leave and find a new place to settle. Tomorrow they might apply this rule to any expat living in Kuwait not just the ones without degrees and I’m going to end up being forced to leave my life behind. This issue along with all this hatred built up towards expats is finally pushing me out.

It’s sad but I can’t see things changing or getting better and I don’t want to stay in a place that doesn’t want me. I’m not sure what my plan is since I’ve never really considered leave, but it’s time I start thinking of one.

The Photos: I was struggling to find a picture to attach to this post until I came across the one on top of my mum (she’s in the middle in blue and it’s her birthday today). She moved to Kuwait in 1968 to work as a personal trainer at a gym called Sherilyn before deciding to join Kuwait Airways as a flight attendant. She stayed with Kuwait Airways until she met and married my dad who is also pictured in this post with his Datsun 240z back in the early 70s on Blajat street. I decided to use these two old photos since they reflect a better time, possibly the reason for my personal obsession in Kuwait’s past.

Update: I’m locking up the post for comments