Bodinar is an online store where everything on the store sells for just KD1. Basically Kuwait’s equivalent of the 99cents store. I think they only opened last month since their Instagram account only goes back to July.

I’m not sure if things are overpriced or not but I found out about the website because someone was asking for a place that sells a handheld sewing machine and I remember seeing it at Barakat for around 3-4KD which was cheap compared to the rest of the market. But then someone shared a link to Bodinar who have it for just KD1.

The delivery fee is KD2 per order, so if you order a bunch of things then the shipping cost would be spread across your items. They have a large variety of things for sale so worth checking out just for curiosity at the very least. Here is the link.