Prolife’s Wild Ketchup Campaign Takes Over Kuwait

The past few days my TikTok and Instagram feeds have been flooded with videos of people dressed as ketchup bottles running around Kuwait City. It was really bizarre, and pretty cool, but I had no idea what it was for. Turns out it was a marketing campaign by Prolife for their two new limited flavors, Ketchup and Flamin’ Ketchup!

Prolife is a Kuwait-based brand, specializing in high-protein salty snacks made with premium ingredients and bold flavors. Their latest flavors, Ketchup and Flamin’ Ketchup, are available for a limited time and pack 13 grams of protein at just 258 calories. To find out more, check out @prolifesnacks.