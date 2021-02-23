Does anyone remember the restaurant with the lobster aquarium in Sheraton Hotel back in the 80s? I think it was called the Hunters Club? It was located in the back, to the right of the telex machines. I’m trying to find photos or info on it but can’t find anything so I’m guessing I’ve got the name completely wrong.

Update: Ok found it, the restaurant was called “Hunt Room” so I was close! I found an old Sheraton matchbook for sale on eBay that mentions Hunt Room (pictured below) and also found a photo of a father and son having dinner there back in 1984. I need to keep digging.