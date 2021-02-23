Does anyone remember the restaurant with the lobster aquarium in Sheraton Hotel back in the 80s? I think it was called the Hunters Club? It was located in the back, to the right of the telex machines. I’m trying to find photos or info on it but can’t find anything so I’m guessing I’ve got the name completely wrong.
Update: Ok found it, the restaurant was called “Hunt Room” so I was close! I found an old Sheraton matchbook for sale on eBay that mentions Hunt Room (pictured below) and also found a photo of a father and son having dinner there back in 1984. I need to keep digging.
In one of the captions for a photo from the link you included, it says:
Darius Goodridge at the Hunt Room, Sheraton Hotel, Kuwait – 7 Jan 1984
So i’m guessing the name was the Hunt Room.
I know, read the sentence with the link you clicked on 🤦🏼♂️
😂 My bad
:P
sheraton lookin mad sexy back in the day. looks like a relic nowadays
It’s actually getting a facelift now but I liked it the way it is
You find the most obscure things XD
not deliberately lol, i was writing a post on kunafa and then remembered the kunafa station outside the lebanese restaurant in sheraton in the 80s. we used to go to sheraton every friday for lunch as a kid and I then i remembered the telex machines they had in the back and how I used to love reading the news that would come out of the printers.
That led me to being very curious about the hunt room which was located near the telex machines but I had never been to and always been curious about. I used to just check out the lobsters in the tank outside but never actually ate there.
I wish I cared about my studies the way Mark cares about the history of Kuwait