The official iPhone 14 prices are out in Kuwait and so I decided to do a comparison with the US prices. This year Apple increased the price of the iPhone around the world while keeping it the same in the US. This means the price difference between Kuwait and the US is even greater this year.
Below are the price comparisons. The US price is based on shipping it to a MyUS address so you don’t pay tax, and then chosing priority 1-3 day shipping which will cost 16KD. They have cheaper shipping options as well.
iPhone 14
128GB – 293KD (US Price 263KD) +30KD Difference
256GB – 327KD (US Price 294KD) +33KD Difference
512GB – 400KD (US Price 325KD) +75KD Difference
iPhone 14 Plus
128GB – 327KD (US Price 294KD) +33KD Difference
256GB – 362KD (US Price 325KD) +37KD Difference
512GB – 435KD (US Price 356KD) +79KD Difference
iPhone 14 Pro
128GB – 371KD (US Price 325KD) +46KD Difference
256GB – 405KD (US Price 356KD) +49KD Difference
512GB – 480KD (US Price 417KD) +63KD Difference
1TB – 550KD (US Price 479KD) +71KD Difference
iPhone 14 Pro Max
128GB – 405KD (US Price 356KD) +49KD Difference
256GB – 440KD (US Price 386KD) +54KD Difference
512GB – 515KD (US Price 448KD) +67KD Difference
1TB – 586KD (US Price 511KD) +75KD Difference
The US prices are taken from the US Apple Store.
The Kuwait prices are taken from Xcite.
I ordered 256 GB iPhone 14 Pro on Apple Store to MyUS Florida address. Delivery is expected around Oct 11. Now, I wanna know how to add the order details in my MyUS Account.
Should I provide the details after the order has shipped from Apple (with tracking info) or before? Would be great if anyone could provide a guide on how to do that, as its not very clear on their website.
PSA: All US iPhones will NOT have a SIM card slot. They will exculislvly work with eSIMs only. Somthing to consider if you travel a lot and plan to purchase a physical SIM cards.