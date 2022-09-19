The official iPhone 14 prices are out in Kuwait and so I decided to do a comparison with the US prices. This year Apple increased the price of the iPhone around the world while keeping it the same in the US. This means the price difference between Kuwait and the US is even greater this year.

Below are the price comparisons. The US price is based on shipping it to a MyUS address so you don’t pay tax, and then chosing priority 1-3 day shipping which will cost 16KD. They have cheaper shipping options as well.

iPhone 14

128GB – 293KD (US Price 263KD) +30KD Difference

256GB – 327KD (US Price 294KD) +33KD Difference

512GB – 400KD (US Price 325KD) +75KD Difference

iPhone 14 Plus

128GB – 327KD (US Price 294KD) +33KD Difference

256GB – 362KD (US Price 325KD) +37KD Difference

512GB – 435KD (US Price 356KD) +79KD Difference

iPhone 14 Pro

128GB – 371KD (US Price 325KD) +46KD Difference

256GB – 405KD (US Price 356KD) +49KD Difference

512GB – 480KD (US Price 417KD) +63KD Difference

1TB – 550KD (US Price 479KD) +71KD Difference

iPhone 14 Pro Max

128GB – 405KD (US Price 356KD) +49KD Difference

256GB – 440KD (US Price 386KD) +54KD Difference

512GB – 515KD (US Price 448KD) +67KD Difference

1TB – 586KD (US Price 511KD) +75KD Difference

The US prices are taken from the US Apple Store.

The Kuwait prices are taken from Xcite.