The new iPhone 12 was released by Apple recently but there hasn’t been any announcement of a local launch date yet. I figured it might be related to logistics and production issues due to the pandemic so I checked with a contact of mine who told me that the telecoms, Apple Premium (Gait) and Apple Authorized Resellers (Digits, Xcite, etc.) hadn’t received their unit allocations yet.
But, looks like they finally did because yesterday some resellers started announcing a pre-order date. Starting this Friday, November 13th pre-orders for the new iPhone 12 will begin. Previously you’d have super long lines outside Apple resellers on launch day but with the pandemic right now that wouldn’t be the best idea which is why most likely the only way to get your hands on the new iPhone 12 on launch day would be by pre-ordering online. If it’s going to be anything like the iPhone X launch then there will also be a very limited number of units at launch.
Oddly, there still isn’t an official launch date for the devices, maybe that will be revealed on Friday as well. I’m personally going to be trying to get my hands on the iPhone 12 Pro to replace my 11 Pro. I always loved the way the iPhone 4 looked like and the new phones look basically the same.
Eagerly anticipating your full-on review of the iPhone 12.
not sure how different it’s gonna be over my 11 pro, the 5G speed test is something I’m curious about.
Xcite peeps informed me that on the 13th of Nov the pre-orders will commence and then begin delivering it 7-10 days later.
I am also wondering if it’s cheaper in apple UK, could probably order it, anyone did the homework on how the prices differ abroad?
I believe iPhones tend to be cheaper in Kuwait when compared to the UK and slightly more expensive when compared to the States after factoring in tax and shipping. I’m sure I’ve done the maths in an old post of mine but too lazy to look for it now.
5G speeds are so mediocre here now. Makes the new iPhone 12 so underwhelming. I remember when LTE first came out I was getting 80-120 megabytes per second. I can’t even get that now with 5G most of the time. The telecoms really need to up their game.
well mine drop in speed by half but i still get around 350Mbps. I had a post about this a couple of weeks back, depending on the area you’re in 5G speeds vary greatly.
Smaller battery, no 120hz, similar cameras.
Smart bet would be wait for 13 if you are already on 11.
Spend the cash on the sweet new M1 macs instead.
Telling Mark to not buy a new iPhone is like telling Mark that car registration can be renewed before expiry
pre-order prices if any available???
iPhone 12: KWD 290.9 (64 GB)
iPhone 12 Pro: KWD 399.9 (128 GB)
on mobile2000
Mobile2000 is selling grey market iPhones so that’s not the official price or the correct region phones (I think there is difference in 5G frequency)
Those new M1 Macs look superb but I need the bigger screen……
I did however order two HomePod minis from the UK. I have proper HomePods in the living room, these will be for the bedroom.
Mark have you tried ordering the iphone from the apple US store, and have it shipped to kuwait via DHL or MyBox? I heard they dont charge customs (jamarik) taxes on phones.
Should I order it online or get it from here
I did yearssss ago but haven’t done it recently. Not worth it anymore because we have authorized sellers and the US iPhone 12 supposedly has different 5G frequencies anyway.