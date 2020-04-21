Kuwait is currently bringing back over 40,000 citizens using around 200 different flights over a period of 10 days. How do you bring so many people back so quickly and in a safe manner? The MOH posted the video above documenting the process, it’s in Arabic but has English subtitles.

The video below, on the other hand, was posted by the MOI and shows actual footage of the process with a recently arrived flight. It’s a hugely complex operation with makeshift tents, lots of manpower and even tracking bracelets.