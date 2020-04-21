Kuwait is currently bringing back over 40,000 citizens using around 200 different flights over a period of 10 days. How do you bring so many people back so quickly and in a safe manner? The MOH posted the video above documenting the process, it’s in Arabic but has English subtitles.
The video below, on the other hand, was posted by the MOI and shows actual footage of the process with a recently arrived flight. It’s a hugely complex operation with makeshift tents, lots of manpower and even tracking bracelets.
Why is this such a big deal? I really don’t get it.
Bringing back 40,000 citizens in 10 days during a worldwide pandemic from countries that have higher corona rates in a safe manner isn’t impressive for you?
Sure it could be considered impressive, but why is this necessary?
Why would a country want to evacuate its citizens and bring them back home? Because that’s what a country that cares about the safety and wellbeing of its citizens does.
So every other country doesn’t care? Kuwait is only beacon of citizen rights in the world?
Who said no other country is doing this?
Lebanon just did this https://www.arabnews.com/node/1656321/middle-east
Pakistan did it https://news.google.com/search?q=repatriation&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Canada did it https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-air-canada-winds-down-repatriation-flights-for-canadians-abroad/
New Zealand https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/414783/covid-19-response-more-repatriation-flights-on-the-way
Qatar https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2020/04/300080/qatar-thanks-moroccos-for-facilitating-qataris-repatriation/
United States https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/24/politics/state-department-repatriation-flights/index.html
Germany https://airlinegeeks.com/2020/04/21/lufthansa-group-notes-end-of-repatriation-flights/
United Kingdom https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/18/coronavirus-hundreds-of-britons-stranded-in-bangladesh-to-be-repatriated
and a ton more countries…
Ok then. I eat my words. But I still don’t think that should be a priority given the massive economic destruction (particularly for an oil producer like Kuwait).
You think bringing back the citizens is what’s going to destroy the economy? The government payroll is what’s going to destroy it not this repatriation plan.
Chip – stop. Just stop. India is doing jack all right now and don’t even get me started on America and Europe.
So the whole world is doing it wrong?
no its just you thats wrong
No – Kuwait, Jordan, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand are doing it right.
I’m not so sure about other countries.
Loving Jordan right now by the way.
Other countries should take notes. I swear, no one is doing it like Kuwait.
Chip are you for real? name me one other country that cares for it’s citizens like Kuwait does. Trust me – our home countries dont’t
Well I’m Kuwaiti and I don’t agree with this. It’s a tremendous waste of resources and for no good reason. Why do you think no one else is doing this.
a whole lot of other countries are doing it… https://news.google.com/search?q=repatriation&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
In case some of you haven’t noticed, the only thing we sell (crude) is now cheaper than water, cheaper than air, cheaper than any other commodity in the history of the world. It’s really not the time to waste tremendous amounts of money just to have a ‘feel good story’ on the news.
The repatriation isn’t a tremendous amount of money, government salaries are:
“Estimates for how long the treasury can cover its expenses have ranged from three to 12 months, depending on the severity of the downturn and on how long oil prices remain depressed.
Wages and salaries account for more than 70 per cent of government spending and the shortfall has raised questions about how long public sector workers can expect to be paid.”
https://gulfbusiness.com/kuwaits-wealth-fund-standby-oil-price-virus-hit-finances/
This is great news! They will be here for Ramadan!
I hope the cost of the flight is on the government. Some of these people have probably already spent a lot of money if they were stuck out of the country and paying for hotels if they were on vacation when this happened.
I know there are a few outbound flights for non Kuwaitis to leave but the cost of the ticket is their responsibility (those legally here that want to leave, not the amnesty seekers).
Glad to see them all back safe… I hope they stick with the protocol and avoid any mingling, the future really does depend on them
As for this whole spending discussion, not being biased, but Mark is correct. If they just ever partially cut salaries of top executives that would tremendously help. eg 30% of salaries over 7k, 25% over 6k, 20% over 5k, 15% over 4k
Of course theres also some fishy business going on in the background of this corona situation, 20k to furnish an apartment?
FYI everyone – Kuwaitis who don’t wish to come back at the present time do not have to. They’re under no obligation to. Hope that can clarify some things. Our neighbors (I live in Kuwaiti suburb) for example are currently in Turkey and have no desire to come back any time soon.
Any ideas when and how and which restaurants and shops will deliver from 5pm to 1am during ramadan? Mark can you please do one of your “Channel 7 on your side” investigative reports. Cheers.
When: Starting Ramadan
How: No idea, I’m guessing delivery drivers will have permits
Which: Every restaurant will want to deliver
In recent years, food deliveries started anywhere from noon until right before iftar. Have you heard if restaurants are going to deliver at all during the non-curfew times now? I mean, if it is only 8-4, at the earliest, logistically, deliveries could start about 9am. And to get employees home before 4pm, last deliveries would have to be by 3pm, which would mean orders would have to stop by 2pm. Is it even worth the hassle for the reduced number of deliveries for them to be working those hours? Maybe they will go IN to work between 3-4 to be able to work the evening hours?
Interesting to think about….