How are you guys handling elevators right now? Do you share it? Has it stopped on a floor and you wouldn’t let someone from entering the elevator while you’re inside? Any drama yet?
In my apartment building where my elevator is around 1-1.5m square I’m trying not to share the elevator with anyone. If it stops on a floor and someone tries getting in, usually delivery drivers or workers, I tend to tell them to take the next lift. If they’re wearing a mask and glove I tend to let them share the elevator with me. If its a neighbor it’s usually more awkward, I haven’t told one I don’t want to share with them yet, some ask if I mind sharing which is the polite thing to do.
So how have you been dealing with it?
To not look rude, I often just give up my space and let them take the ride and offer to take the next one.
Almost everytime they refuse and say they’ll take the next one lol
that’s actually not a bad idea
why not use stairs ? you get the exercise so it’s beneficial, unless your living in 6+ floor building
1) I’m exercising enough as it is
2) I live 6+ floors up
3) I don’t want to sweat unless I’m in my gym gear
4) Stairs doesn’t go from basement up to my floor, would have to swap stairs on ground floor
damn,
lucky me i live in a simple old style arabic houses
I let them get on and i take the next one. In big elevators you’ll find people nervous anyway. At work it’s a big lift but havent shared it with more than 2 people at a time since this began. Everyone is in masks, gloves etc or stuck in a corner till they get off their floor.
This thing is going to be around for a year if not more. Being this paranoid isn’t going to be feasible in the long run. If the person seems obviously sick, then yes. But it’s not possible especially in high rises to insist on being alone. Wear a mask and go with the flow.
I’ve reached a stage where I don’t care anymore. For all we know, most of us have it but aren’t showing any symptoms.
I honestly couldn’t give a damn anymore. I take crowded elevators, go into crowded stores, hug and kiss people when I meet them (if they are willing and most are). I’d rather die normal than live this weird life.
you won’t die normal if you catch covid19. you will die of covid19. was this not obvious?
also, i am disappointed in your inconsiderate attitude of other people. your life, your death, sure, but there are other people who would not like to get sick and/or die, perhaps you should consider their feelings too. medical staff, hospitals, money will be spent to save your life, that’s money that can be used to help people who would actually like to live, even if it’s “this weird life”.
on topic: i’m taking the stairs. sweat doesn’t bother me, covid19 bothers me.