How are you guys handling elevators right now? Do you share it? Has it stopped on a floor and you wouldn’t let someone from entering the elevator while you’re inside? Any drama yet?

In my apartment building where my elevator is around 1-1.5m square I’m trying not to share the elevator with anyone. If it stops on a floor and someone tries getting in, usually delivery drivers or workers, I tend to tell them to take the next lift. If they’re wearing a mask and glove I tend to let them share the elevator with me. If its a neighbor it’s usually more awkward, I haven’t told one I don’t want to share with them yet, some ask if I mind sharing which is the polite thing to do.

So how have you been dealing with it?