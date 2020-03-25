A couple of days ago my friend was telling me that she went to her local Co-op and spotted the chairs outside with people sitting and waiting to get in. So she went up to the guy in charge and asked him where she should wait. He then asked her if she was Kuwaiti and when she said yes he told her she didn’t have to wait and they let her in. This morning I read a post on reddit about a similar situation where they were also letting Kuwaitis enter without having to wait in line while expats were forced to wait. It doesn’t seem to be happening at all co-ops but it’s still pretty messed up that it’s even happening. It’s like every time I feel like the rift between expats and locals closes, something like this happens to open it up again.
As a white woman, I was also escorted to the front of the queue outside whilst at least 20 or 30 men had to sit and wait outside.
Yup, White Privilege is more prevalent in the Middle East than it is in America.
it’s normal women go first and men wait..
nothing wrong with letting a ” Female ” go before males
Guess, locals got to have some benefits of government co-ops.
Just go to private super markets.
Isnt that always the case in gov hospitals?! I have seen Kuwaiti women just barge into the doctors room just ignoring all the people who are waiting outside with their token.
I am surprised at how surprised you all are at this
