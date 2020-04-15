Just like how you can track new Coronavirus cases on the Ministry of Health Instagram account, you can also track the curfew violators on the Ministry of Interior account. What I find funny is how the Kuwaitis vs Other Nationalities looks like a scoring system in their graphic, and since we don’t have any live sports to watch, I guess this is the next best thing. So hard luck guys, we’ll do better tonight! Link
That’s nice. If only the ‘Coronavirus’ cases were also given in detail areawise. That’d be helpful.