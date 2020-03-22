I know why they implemented a curfew for us, I think it’s great that they did, but it’s still gonna suck. For someone who is usually constantly out and about, since the public holiday started I’ve spent 99% of my time at home working during my work hours and then playing videogames and watching TV for the rest of the day.
But, whenever I felt like I needed to reset, I’d hop in my car and just go for a long drive. Now I won’t have that freedom anymore. It sounds like something small, but it was my way of coping with the whole thing and it helped me not feel like I was stuck at home.
Like with everyone (I’m assuming), it’s been pretty difficult having to adjust to this new lifestyle. My eating habits have changed, I no longer exercise, I don’t see people and now I’ve got three more weeks of this left at least. I’m gonna end up like Tom Hanks in Castaway at this pace.
How is everyone else coping with all this? Are some of you still going in to work or is everyone now working from home?
You could always have those nice drives in the mornings. Curfew ends at 4 am right? So maybe get up at like 7 am ish and have a nice drive in the nice weather! :D
Anyways, stay safe Mark!
Yeah I think i’ll do that, drive early morning, then get my coffee, then head home to work. Only issue is what to do when it’s 9PM and I feel cooped up in my room… I think I’m going to clean up my tiny balcony and put a chair outside and just play Animal Crossing over there so I don’t feel like I’m stuck inside.
Make sure to put some sort of umbrella or cover. Weather has been very strange lately lol. But yeah, Animal Crossing on the balcony with a nice breeze going? Sounds like a very chill evening!
That’s pretty much my morning routine now. It’s fun too as most of the cars out at this time are also doing the same. End it with a stop outside the Starbucks opposite Fanar and then back home.
I’m doing fine during these times, but delivery services aren’t being reliable right now, except for one, but they now don’t accept cash on delivery because of the virus. Supermarkets aren’t restocking on wipes and sprays (Co-Ops now only have small dettol wipes, no sprays, and TSC hasn’t restocked on those items in more than a week, which leads me to believe that there could be shortages in the near-future).
I hope not, I have a small stash of wipes and sanitizers because I didn’t want to be one of those people who hoards the whole stock, but it’s because I was expecting to keep finding them. Now it’s been over a week since I found wipes or sanitizers in supermarkets. Actually I did find some small sanitizer bottles at city center thanks to a reader who gave me the tip, but again I only bought a few and put a bottle in each of my my cars and gave a couple to my mum. Should have gotten more…
Super thankful to have a gym on-site here at our teacher apartments. So far, been keeping up with that ritual and it feels good. There are things that co-workers are trying to do to keep things social and active – trivia nights, movie nights, etc all within the confines of our “compound”…but it is getting old pretty quickly.
if you guys want some boardgames, check out Good Game
https://www.instagram.com/goodgamekw/
I suggest checking out gamesunited.com.kw and boardgamesq8.com. They deliver for free! My go-to family/party games are exploding kittens, splendor, spyfall, coup, jenga, azul, sequence, roll for it aaand carcassonne. I can recommend more if anyone is interested in rather advanced boardgames!
Adding those to my online shops list thanks
I was supposed to join my new job this week or in April. Because of the government shutdown this month my new civil ID is stuck somwhere with the government & the transfer papers are also delayed. I am just going about with that receipt from the civil ID machine these days.
People only went in to lockdown this month but I have been waiting for this job for a couple of months now & was already not doing a lot of socializing anyways.
Now with the extension and the curfew I wish they atleast open the airport so I can just go back home & return when this is all over. But considering I don’t have my civil ID I doubt they will let me fly on a receipt anyway!
& I can’t drive yet & the buses are not working so kudos to that too!
So I am basically screwed for another few weeks if not plainly just stuck like the rest…
I thought i will cop with this better than what im doing like i like staying at home and doing nothing im mostly lazy all the time to begin with but it was my choice now its not im surprised cuz it turned out i go out more than i expected and adjusting been driving me crazy
I have been exercising walking and running around the block at night, now I just need to change my timing. Also Oculus Quest and Ringfit Adventure have been a fun way to stay active.