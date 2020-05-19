I recently found out the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait has a COVID-19 information page that contains answers to a lot of common questions that aren’t answered anywhere else. For example, a friend of mine was asking me about curfew passes to the airport, how does that work? If you have a flight to catch can you just show them your ticket or do you need a special pass? What if you don’t have a car, can a friend drop you off? According to the U.S. Embassy website:
How can I drive to the airport during the curfew?
It is our understanding that passengers traveling directly to the airport to depart Kuwait will be permitted to travel with their passport and a copy of their booking and/or ticket showing departure. They should allow additional time for possible stops by relevant authorities and should be wearing face masks while outside their homes.
Can a family member or friend drive me to the airport?
It is our understanding that one person can take passenger(s) directly to the airport as long as they have a copy of the ticket of the traveler. The driver should allow additional time for possible stops by relevant authorities and should be wearing a face mask while outside the home.
The page looks like it’s being updated whenever there is anything new so worth bookmarking since there is very little information out there in English and some of the info isn’t even listed anywhere else to my knowledge. So check it out here.
I hate the my embassy. I’m not going to get in to details because it would be the longest rant of my life but I just want to say as an American living here that my embassy here is a facade of an embassy that offers very little services or support to us Americans. It’s probably worse now since they recently changed ambassador from Silverman. They have not provided sufficient support to its citizens during this pandemic either.Maybe some people have a different view of them based on their personal experience, but I have not met anyone that goes there and thinks oh wow my embassy is so awesome I’m so happy and relieved they are here.
Truth. 100%
Interesting, because I also agree that I am less than impressed with the US Embassy’s nonexistent services for American expats in Kuwait. It is truly lacking in any sort of engagement or leadership for its citizens residing here in Kuwait. However, having lived here for eight years, they have remained consistent in their poor performance. I don’t know of any American citizens that have been satisfied with the Embassy as a resource. It’s main priority is focused on Kuwaiti relations. I always hope for improvement but have yet to see it.
what kind of services do you guys want or expect from an embassy out of curiosity?
Do they have any recipes for how to eat a WiFi router?
What would be helpful in my opinion would be:
1) Outreach to tell US citizens explaining what to expect in an event that they contracted Covid in Kuwait. Evidence that they are working to protect our rights and health in conjunction with the Kuwait medical professionals. I think at a bare minimum, keeping citizens informed of what to expect. And not leaving us all to our own devices and to fend for ourselves. I constantly struggle with the fear that should anyone in my family be impacted by this illness, how we would be managed as expats. Still waiting to see a breakdown of the Covid recovery and death timeframes for Kuwaiti citizens vs non Kuwaitis. If there were a difficult Covid situation for an American, would the Embassy be available to provide support?
2) In normal times, actual embassy sponsored events to celebrate US holidays, customs, traditions. A way to bring Americans together (which is what Embassies do in countries like China for 4th of July, etc). Currently there is absolutely no outreach to Americans. Of any kind. I wonder how many of the actual Americans that live in Kuwait have ever met or had a conversation with the Ambassador, or anyone from the Embassy. Any such requests are met with silence.
Generally, living in Kuwait seems to make people more accepting of mediocre performance, and less willing to speak out about it. Which I am surprised by—why are Americans in Kuwait so silent about our lackluster Embassy? It’s truly puzzling.
well everything you mentioned they seem to be already doing:
1) They have two pages up regarding your points,
https://kw.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/
and
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
But recovery and death timelines for kuwaitis and non kuwaitis does’t make sense (why this discrimination) and these numbers are shared anyways on Kuwait’s corona website and MOH accounts
2) They do have events, I’ve been to a bunch including their yearly 4th of July party which actually takes place in May usually because of the heat. I guess we are missing it this year. I also haven’t met the current ambassador but the previous ambassador was great, super friendly and I think met a lot of people.
I think the US Embassy and the UK one are two of the most active ones. You really need to talk to people from other nationalities to appreciate your embassy.
Hi Mark, thanks for the reply.
1) with regards to the information from the US embassy. My friends and I have signed up for STEP notifications, and each one of us receives emails at different intervals and about different things. None of us can figure out how/why we are receiving the information we get/don’t get. So we just share and pass to each other.
2) Kuwait has different medical processes in place for their citizens vs expats. I’m not saying whether this is right or wrong, just that this is the way the country operates. That having been said, when policies are not the same for all, how do we know that the outcomes are the same? You would need to see those numbers.
3) With regards to all of the Embassy events that you mentioned. That’s amazing. You are the first person I know to experience those, except for people that work at the Embassy. Are you invited to those events? Are they open to the public? None of my American friends here have had such luck so this is very interesting to me. Mostly, I wish for access to the American heritage and cultural experiences for my kids..
What are the different medical processes for Kuwaitis infected with Corona and expats?
Embassy events aren’t open to the public. It’s rare that any embassies events (not just the US) are open to the public due to the size limitation of the embassies. You need to be invited by the embassy or someone at the embassy. The 4th of July event is one of their biggest and takes place outdoors and it’s always super packed.
From first hand knowledge of this post and many other posts, I can tell you that the outreach to US citizens is exactly the same for this type post as it is for other posts of the same size. If you sign up on the SMART travel site, you’ll get all the alerts that every US citizen in every country gets via the same system. That’s about the most you can expect from almost every other mission in the world.
For COVID response, the US Embassy defers to the host nation response. It also falls back on the CDC response for supplementary info. So, that information is already there. The Embassy doesn’t provide any medical services for its own employees in regards to interfacing with the host nation medical system. There’s one medical officer. Everyone else goes “out in town”.
There are multiple sites that provide a by-nationality case and death track. They’ve even been posted here. GTS.
I’m not sure what you’re expecting for a 4th of July celebration. Or Christmas. Or Easter. It takes a week to vet visitors into the Embassy. That’s pretty standard State Dept-wide. Do you know what it would take, Security-wise, to open up the doors to every American in Kuwait? China is a much larger mission in a completely different political environment. That’s an apples-and-oranges comparison.
Finally…you’d like to meet the Ambassador? Huh? Kinda not really what the Ambassador does. If you’d like to meet someone from the Embassy, I guess you can wait outside for someone to go home. Do you know who works in an Embassy? Or, what they do? Actually, are you aware of how few people work in the Kuwait mission? Think…fewer than a professional football team. And about half a dozen doing actual diplomatic work.
Note to other Americans coming over to be expats. Educate yourself on what the Embassy does and doesn’t do for you. There is a LOT in the latter category.