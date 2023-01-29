The financial services company Remitly analyzed and published a list of the most popular dream jobs around the world.
Remitluy used Google search data to establish the annual search volume in each country for ‘how to be a [job]’. The most searched for job was then used as the top career for the specific country.
According to their results, the top dream job in Kuwait is being an influencer. Everyone else in the GCC wants to be a poet for some reason while the most popular dream job overall in the world was a pilot. Click here to view the full map or visit the source.
🤦🏻♂️
Top job is writer, not pilot. It’s not even close.
No, the top job is pilot, check the source.
This is a wild guess, but maybe if you write poetry about the right people you’ll get nice stuff in return.
Easy money is always good.
And they don’t know where Iran is
I don’t think Iran has accept to Google
access*
Mark – Why does the post say 6 comments on the dashboard but only have one comment?
Not sure what you’re saying? This post has 7 comments right now and mine will be the 8th.
On the main page it said 6 comments and then when I clicked on the post it was 1 comment and only 1 was visible. Maybe it was a glitch. Anyways I see them all now.
ah, maybe has to do with the cache or something?
No idea brother. But I hope it helps you as a feedback with your developers. :)
same issue here !
it shows me 1 comment, when i open the post, there is 11 comments…