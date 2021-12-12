A couple of years ago I posted a review on the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones. They’re really really great and I’ve been using them ever since that post as my go-to travel headphones since they do such an incredible job of canceling the plane noise (they’re better than Bose). Back then I purchased them for around KD110 but this weekend I noticed they were on sale at Xcite for just 55KD! (cheaper than Amazon even)
I made a friend purchase a pair and figured I’d post about it as well. 55KD for these headphones is a too good to pass price. If you’re looking for noise-canceling headphones, get these before they sell out. I spotted them at their Hawalli branch but they also have them on their website.
I have been a fan of bose quiet comfort for years! but I switched to Sony last year. They are superior to Bose right now. But there is a newer model XM4 and its also on sale but not as cheap as the older model.
Yeah they’re on sale at 88 but the changes between the two is so minor that I’d just get the cheaper XM3 at 55. 55! That’s half what I paid 😢
Haven’t Bose recently come out with the QC45’s? Not sure if that outperforms the XM3s or 4s
Any suggestions how is the performance of beats studio buds.. are they better then apple AirPods Pro and Bose sports earbuds..
Apple owns beats so they’re probably the same sound. If you have an iPhone I’d skip Bose.
Have you tried them in a gym or while working out ?
They’re too big to wear while working out or at the gym and they also cover your whole ear so not something I’d want I wear when sweaty.