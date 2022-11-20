The famous contemporary circus ‘Cirque du Soleil’ is coming to Kuwait next month bringing OVO, their production inspired by the world of insects. The show will be held at The Arena with tickets starting at 25KD for the bronze seats and going up to 125KD for the royal seats.
It’s a family-friendly show and they will be performing in Kuwait over five days, from December 14th to December 18th. If you want more information or are interested in getting tickets, here is the link.
The Arena only
Why bugs you ask? So the performers don’t show thighs and cleavage. I’m not saying OVO was developed for this purpose (though that is possible), but they definitely chose the most culturally compatible show they have to bring to Kuwait.
I don’t think they had various Cirque du Soleil shows to pick from, OVO is currently touring Riyadh and Dubai which is how it ended up in Kuwait as well.
Based on my experience of the ABBA show, the ARENA venue is terrible (unless they re-configure the seating).
There is no elevation for the seats on the main floor. You end up looking at the heads of the audience in front of you; instead of the stage.