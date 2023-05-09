Everything Happening Tonight at the Contemporary Art Platform

Tonight (Tuesday, May 9th) is going to be pretty busy at the Contemporary Art Platform with multiple openings taking place. Here is everything happening tonight:

I am Every Woman by Rasa Romanova

A solo exhibition by Kuwait-based Lithuanian artist Rasa Romanova.

Hundred Best Arabic Posters by 100/100

An Arabic posters exhibition in collaboration with @100bestarabicposters and @sharafstudio

An Oasis in the Desert of My Soul

A collaborative exhibition by calligraphy artist Abderrazak Hamouda based on poems by Bahraini poet Dina Bseisu.

Voices of the Occupation by AUK

An exhibition focusing on personal narratives during the time of the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait, highlighting the importance of storytelling to preserve and document the history of Kuwait and its people.

All the openings are taking place between 7PM and 9PM. The Contemporary Art Platform is located in Shuwaikh at the Design District where @cure.kuwait and the new @ovokwt are located. For more information check out @capkuwait