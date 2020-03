Al Shaheed Park have a “Garden of Lights Festival” taking place at the moment but I can’t find anything about it on their Instagram page. I think they aren’t advertising it because of the whole Corona thing but it’s on right now.

I don’t know for how long the festival is on, but last year it took place from March 5th to 15th so might be similar. If you want to check it out then you should head over to the park pretty soon before the festival ends.