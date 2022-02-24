We’ve got a long weekend coming up so I’m trying to find different events happening on every day. Below is what I’ve found so far but check back over the next few days because I’ll update the list as more things pop up.
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection
Exhibition: Forbidden Love in Arab Art
BBT Picnic
Visit the Liberation Tower
Dino Show at ASCC
Friday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
BBT Picnic
Visit the Liberation Tower
Albohayra Farm
Parkour Show at ASCC
Laser Show at ASCC
Dino Show at ASCC
Al Farsi Kite Team in Bnaider
Airshow at the Kuwait Towers (4PM)
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection
BBT Picnic
Visit the Liberation Tower
Albohayra Farm
Parkour Show at ASCC
Laser Show at ASCC
Dino Show at ASCC
Family Fun Day at Horse Park
Al Farsi Kite Team in Bnaider
Kuwaiti Nights
Sunday
Visit the Liberation Tower
Albohayra Farm
Parkour Show at ASCC
Laser Show at ASCC
Dino Show at ASCC
Al Farsi Kite Team in Bnaider
Monday
Visit the Liberation Tower
Albohayra Farm
Parkour Show at ASCC
Laser Show at ASCC
Dino Show at ASCC
Al Farsi Kite Team in Bnaider
Hey Mark,
Is the Airshow at 4pm tomorrow confirmed?
I was verbally told it was 4pm tomorrow but haven’t found a second source to confirm.