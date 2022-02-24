We’ve got a long weekend coming up so I’m trying to find different events happening on every day. Below is what I’ve found so far but check back over the next few days because I’ll update the list as more things pop up.

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection

Exhibition: Forbidden Love in Arab Art

BBT Picnic

Visit the Liberation Tower

Dino Show at ASCC

Friday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

BBT Picnic

Visit the Liberation Tower

Albohayra Farm

Parkour Show at ASCC

Laser Show at ASCC

Dino Show at ASCC

Al Farsi Kite Team in Bnaider

Airshow at the Kuwait Towers (4PM)

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection

BBT Picnic

Visit the Liberation Tower

Albohayra Farm

Parkour Show at ASCC

Laser Show at ASCC

Dino Show at ASCC

Family Fun Day at Horse Park

Al Farsi Kite Team in Bnaider

Kuwaiti Nights

Sunday

Visit the Liberation Tower

Albohayra Farm

Parkour Show at ASCC

Laser Show at ASCC

Dino Show at ASCC

Al Farsi Kite Team in Bnaider

Monday

Visit the Liberation Tower

Albohayra Farm

Parkour Show at ASCC

Laser Show at ASCC

Dino Show at ASCC

Al Farsi Kite Team in Bnaider

Tuesday

Visit the Liberation Tower

Albohayra Farm