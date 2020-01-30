Busiest Friday this season with so many different things going on so check out the full list of events below:
Thursday
Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Mirzaam 2020 Expo
965 Outlet
Comic Con
Global Game Jam 2020
Open Track at Kuwait Motor Town
Kind Tunes
Friday
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
Mirzaam 2020 Expo
965 Outlet
Comic Con
Global Game Jam 2020
Carnival Festival
Cricket: Titans Vs Panthers
Treasure Hunt
Al Souq Market
Jazz at Home
G.O.A.T
Saturday
Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Mirzaam 2020 Expo
965 Outlet
Comic Con
Global Game Jam 2020
Carnival Festival
Inspire Series – Road Run 2020
