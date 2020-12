At the start of the pandemic, I shut down the events section since everything obviously stopped. But, a few things are starting to pop up and I’m going to start posting about them here and once things really take off, only then reopen the events section again. For now here are a few things taking place this weekend:

Friday

Trashtag Kuwait x Solarity

Sound Healing

Straw Blown Acrylic Pour

Yin Yan Yoga

Saturday

Saracen Race 2020

If I missed an event let me know.