The Kuwait Motor Show starts today and will be taking place at The Avenues. There is also the Gulf Marathon taking place on Saturday and if you’re looking for a new place to ride your bicycle, the Kuwait Motor Town race track will be open to cyclists this Saturday as well. Check out the full list of events below and as usual if I missed anything, let me know in the comments:
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Face to Face II
Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss
Motor Show
KMT: Drag Open Day – Roll Race
Friday
Sailing: Friday Morning Race
Motor Show
KMT: Race Car Open Track Day
IAMSERIES Kuwait Karting Championship
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Face to Face II
Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss
Gulf Bank 642 Marathon 2021
Trashtag: Doha Beach Cleanup
Sailing: Saturday Cruising
Miseen Scene Club – Mary and Max (2009)
Motor Show
KMT: Cycling Open Day
IAMSERIES Kuwait Karting Championship
There is also a kite festival on friday. Do you know about it?
No have a link?
There’s also a regional kart race on Friday and Saturday at KMT.
https://www.iameserieskuwait.com/iame-series-kuwait-round-1/
not sure how i forgot this!
I’m pretty sure Face to Face II is over.
Still ongoing, they moved it to a different space.
There is 965 outlet doing their event at Tilal mall Shuweikh