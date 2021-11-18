The Kuwait Motor Show starts today and will be taking place at The Avenues. There is also the Gulf Marathon taking place on Saturday and if you’re looking for a new place to ride your bicycle, the Kuwait Motor Town race track will be open to cyclists this Saturday as well. Check out the full list of events below and as usual if I missed anything, let me know in the comments:

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Face to Face II

Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss

Motor Show

KMT: Drag Open Day – Roll Race

Friday

Sailing: Friday Morning Race

Motor Show

KMT: Race Car Open Track Day

IAMSERIES Kuwait Karting Championship

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Face to Face II

Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss

Gulf Bank 642 Marathon 2021

Trashtag: Doha Beach Cleanup

Sailing: Saturday Cruising

Miseen Scene Club – Mary and Max (2009)

Motor Show

KMT: Cycling Open Day

IAMSERIES Kuwait Karting Championship