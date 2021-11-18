The Kuwait Motor Show starts today and will be taking place at The Avenues. There is also the Gulf Marathon taking place on Saturday and if you’re looking for a new place to ride your bicycle, the Kuwait Motor Town race track will be open to cyclists this Saturday as well. Check out the full list of events below and as usual if I missed anything, let me know in the comments:

Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Face to Face II
Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss
Motor Show
KMT: Drag Open Day – Roll Race

Friday
Sailing: Friday Morning Race
Motor Show
KMT: Race Car Open Track Day
IAMSERIES Kuwait Karting Championship

Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Face to Face II
Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss
Gulf Bank 642 Marathon 2021
Trashtag: Doha Beach Cleanup
Sailing: Saturday Cruising
Miseen Scene Club – Mary and Max (2009)
Motor Show
KMT: Cycling Open Day
IAMSERIES Kuwait Karting Championship