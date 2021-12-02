This weekend is jam-packed with things to do to the point I think I’m going to bring back the permanent Events page again. Something interesting is happening every day this weekend so check out the list below. As usual, if I missed anything just let me know in the comments.
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Face to Face II
Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss
The Avenues Sky
Korean Street Food Festival
Perfume Expo
Latino Night with Hassan Jomah
Friday
The Avenues Sky
Perfume Expo
Jusoor Run 2021
Kites Show at Shuwaikh Beach
Super Run – Car Race, Car Show and Food Trucks
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Face to Face II
Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss
Grand Mosque Tour
The Avenues Sky
Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park
Perfume Expo
Ultimate Frisbee: Community Catch-and-Throw
Sailing: Saturday Cruising
Miseen Scene Club: Modigliani
Kasa Walks – Uncovering Shadadiya Campus
Intro to Palestinian Embroidery Workshop
