Things are a bit slow this weekend but with the rising cases of Corona it’s probably a good thing. There are some outdoor activities taking place this weekend though, so you can still go out and be safe. Check out the full list of events below:

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist

Exhibition: Clark Stoeckley

Life Drawing in the Garden

Friday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989

Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist

Exhibition: Clark Stoeckley

BBT Picnic

Albohayra Farm

Desert Icebergs: A storytelling evening under the stars

Beach Movie Night

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist

Exhibition: Clark Stoeckley

Grand Mosque Tour

Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park

BBT Picnic

Albohayra Farm

Sailing: Saturday Cruising

Beach Sunrise Yoga & Breathing

Kasa Walks: Uncovering the New Terminal

As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments.