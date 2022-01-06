Things are a bit slow this weekend but with the rising cases of Corona it’s probably a good thing. There are some outdoor activities taking place this weekend though, so you can still go out and be safe. Check out the full list of events below:
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
Exhibition: Clark Stoeckley
Life Drawing in the Garden
Friday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
Exhibition: Clark Stoeckley
BBT Picnic
Albohayra Farm
Desert Icebergs: A storytelling evening under the stars
Beach Movie Night
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
Exhibition: Clark Stoeckley
Grand Mosque Tour
Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park
BBT Picnic
Albohayra Farm
Sailing: Saturday Cruising
Beach Sunrise Yoga & Breathing
Kasa Walks: Uncovering the New Terminal
As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments.
Visit Jahra Nature Reserve: https://khadamat.epa.org.kw/jahra_visits
KMT are hosting a time-attack event for NBK