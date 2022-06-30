Below is the list of events for this weekend. As usual if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:

Thursday

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi

The Avenues Summer edition

Kuwait Fitness, Food and Nutrition Expo 2022

Friday

Saturday

Grand Mosque Tour

Miseen Scene Club: Easter Parade

TrashTag Hero: Abu Hassaniya Beach

Workshop: Embroidery of Indigenous Flowers

Ceramics Workshop: Qahwa Cups