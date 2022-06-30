Below is the list of events for this weekend. As usual if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
The Avenues Summer edition
Kuwait Fitness, Food and Nutrition Expo 2022
Friday
The Avenues Summer edition
Kuwait Fitness, Food and Nutrition Expo 2022
Saturday
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
Grand Mosque Tour
The Avenues Summer edition
Kuwait Fitness, Food and Nutrition Expo 2022
Miseen Scene Club: Easter Parade
TrashTag Hero: Abu Hassaniya Beach
Workshop: Embroidery of Indigenous Flowers
Ceramics Workshop: Qahwa Cups
Leave A Comment