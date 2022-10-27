Lots and lots of things to do this weekend! If I missed anything, please let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Oct 27
Perfume & Cosmetics Exhibitions
Bazzar Expo
Basmat Kuwaiti Expo
Workshop: Palestinian Embroidery
Street Food Festival at Blajat
Young Italian Musical Talents Around the World
Huntertones Live at Abdulhussein Abdelredha Theater
OCCTI at Arraya
Outdoor Sport & Safari
Friday, Oct 28
Perfume & Cosmetics Exhibitions
Bazzar Expo
Basmat Kuwaiti Expo
Old Cars at Marina Crescent
Padel for Paws Market
Street Food Festival at Blajat
American Car Show
Kids Cooking Class: Mini Burger Adventure
OCCTI at Arraya
Outdoor Sport & Safari
Saturday, Oct 29
Perfume & Cosmetics Exhibitions
Bazzar Expo
Basmat Kuwaiti Expo
RunKuwait 2022
Al Hamra 2022 Rowathon
Sailing: Saturday Morning Cruising
Miseen Scene Club: Frantz
KASA Film Festival
Art Therapy Workshop
Halloween Workshop for Kids
PSYCHO at JACC
RISO Halloween Workshop
Treasure Hunt at Shaheed Park
Kids Story Time: Maybe Something Beautiful
Barriers – Storytelling with Seham Al Khrayef
Street Food Festival at Blajat
Fright Fest
Outdoor Sport & Safari
Harley Davidson Ride
Barba Brunch & Yoga
Exhibitions
Sara Shamma “Age”
Warhol of Arabia by Raed Yassin
Activities
Ascend Rock Climbing
Cable Park
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Try Windsurfing
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Treasure Hunt at Shaheed Park👍🏼🏃🏽♀️@findmyclues