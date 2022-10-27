Lots and lots of things to do this weekend! If I missed anything, please let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Oct 27

Perfume & Cosmetics Exhibitions

Bazzar Expo

Basmat Kuwaiti Expo

Workshop: Palestinian Embroidery

Street Food Festival at Blajat

Young Italian Musical Talents Around the World

Huntertones Live at Abdulhussein Abdelredha Theater

OCCTI at Arraya

Outdoor Sport & Safari

Friday, Oct 28

Perfume & Cosmetics Exhibitions

Bazzar Expo

Basmat Kuwaiti Expo

Old Cars at Marina Crescent

Padel for Paws Market

Street Food Festival at Blajat

American Car Show

Kids Cooking Class: Mini Burger Adventure

OCCTI at Arraya

Outdoor Sport & Safari

Saturday, Oct 29

Perfume & Cosmetics Exhibitions

Bazzar Expo

Basmat Kuwaiti Expo

RunKuwait 2022

Al Hamra 2022 Rowathon

Sailing: Saturday Morning Cruising

Miseen Scene Club: Frantz

KASA Film Festival

Art Therapy Workshop

Halloween Workshop for Kids

PSYCHO at JACC

RISO Halloween Workshop

Treasure Hunt at Shaheed Park

Kids Story Time: Maybe Something Beautiful

Barriers – Storytelling with Seham Al Khrayef

Street Food Festival at Blajat

Fright Fest

Outdoor Sport & Safari

Harley Davidson Ride

Barba Brunch & Yoga

Exhibitions

Sara Shamma “Age”

Warhol of Arabia by Raed Yassin

Activities

Ascend Rock Climbing

Cable Park

Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Try Windsurfing

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum