Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

The Geekcon pop-culture convention is happening this weekend, featuring booths, celebrity meet-and-greets, and my favorite part, the cosplay competition by @kuwaitcosplayclub.

Check out my favorite things taking place this weekend below. As always, double check the event details with the organizers.

Thursday, July 24

Around the World at The Avenues

GeekCon 2025

Mindful Vase Painting

K-POP Fans Social Night

Friday, July 25

GeekCon 2025

Early Birds Book Club Meeting

Saturday, July 26

GeekCon 2025

Custom Misbah Workshop

Girls Only Game Day

F1 Sprint Race + Quali Session

DAI StoryTime at Amricani

Safat Studios Summer Market

Island Escape to Qaruh

Flowers & Matcha Workshop

Move & Connect

Picture Credit: @hadoolalk