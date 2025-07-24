Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

The Geekcon pop-culture convention is happening this weekend, featuring booths, celebrity meet-and-greets, and my favorite part, the cosplay competition by @kuwaitcosplayclub.
Check out my favorite things taking place this weekend below. As always, double check the event details with the organizers.
Thursday, July 24
Around the World at The Avenues
GeekCon 2025
Mindful Vase Painting
K-POP Fans Social Night
Friday, July 25
GeekCon 2025
Early Birds Book Club Meeting
Saturday, July 26
GeekCon 2025
Custom Misbah Workshop
Girls Only Game Day
F1 Sprint Race + Quali Session
DAI StoryTime at Amricani
Safat Studios Summer Market
Island Escape to Qaruh
Flowers & Matcha Workshop
Move & Connect
Picture Credit: @hadoolalk