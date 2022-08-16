After a bit of a lull, JACC are back to hosting musical events again. They currently have six different events coming up and I have four tickets to Guy Manoukian’s concert to giveaway!

After his recent sold-out concert at L’Olympia in Paris, and packed houses from The London Palladium all the way to the Sydney Opera House, Lebanese composer and pianist Guy Manoukian will be in Kuwait and performing for the first time at the Jaber Al Ali Concert Hall on Thursday 18th of August 2022.

One person will have a chance to win four platinum tickets worth KD240 to this concert.

To win the tickets for you and your friends, all you need to do is enter the draw above. As usual, please make sure you use a working email since that’s how I will be contacting the winner. If the winner doesn’t respond by tomorrow noon, another winner will be selected. Draw closes tonight at 8PM. Good luck!

For more information on the concert, click here.