Yesterday residents who have been stuck outside Kuwait for over 7 months were finally allowed to come back home. Based on the video above it looks like the procedures on arrival is really smooth which is encouraging.

But, a lot of people are facing difficulties either trying to get their vaccination approved by MOH or having difficulty trying to register in the immune app.

If you’re stuck outside of Kuwait and trying to come back in but are facing issues, let us know about them in the comments. Maybe we can help!