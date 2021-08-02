Yesterday residents who have been stuck outside Kuwait for over 7 months were finally allowed to come back home. Based on the video above it looks like the procedures on arrival is really smooth which is encouraging.
But, a lot of people are facing difficulties either trying to get their vaccination approved by MOH or having difficulty trying to register in the immune app.
If you’re stuck outside of Kuwait and trying to come back in but are facing issues, let us know about them in the comments. Maybe we can help!
Have uploaded my vax certificate in the month of June for approval,
till now its pending for approval.
Dear Mark,
Yes finally Kuwait airport is open. I am from India and I had uploaded my vaccination certificate in MOH website on July 11th, but unfortunately no approval yet. My visa is expiring on August 11th. I am already in Qatar since August 25th , I was anticipating 14 days quarantine for Indians , hence reached here prepared , but sadly no approvals yet. No idea what to do.
Send someone you know to the Public Health Administration in Shuwaikh and request them to approve it, they will assist and do the needful. I am talking from own experience. They will need to carry copy of vaccine certificate, civil id and flight ticket and tell them you’ve already registered since this date and needs to travel back.
Below is their location and they are open 8am-2pm.
https://goo.gl/maps/eBnkthUnQiw2z4qf6
Thank you. Will do the same ASAP
Hey guys please do let us know if that works out
Hello, Thanks for the info. I had gone to Public Health Center near MOH Office and they told me that there is only online submission mode and physical submission is not allowed. The above incident happened on Aug 1st. Can you confirm when did you get this done and your message says Shuwaikh. Can you please confirm.
Hi Naina
Am also currently in Qatar and planning to visit Kuwait, can you tell me where to upload vaccination certificate?
Thanks
Here`s the link:
https://vaxcert.moh.gov.kw/SPCMS/PH/CVD_19_Vaccine_External_Registration.aspx
Hi,
I am too stuck in India, have uploaded my certificate on MOH site but till date no update on approval. No clarity on how indians are suppose to enter kuwait. Even though when they fully vaccinated.
As per latest guidelines, spend 14days in a third country and then fly to Kuwait provided vaccine status is showing Green
Covishield has not yet been approved by MoH so I’m not sure how the majority of Inidan exapts will be able to return
I’m pretty sure it is. How else did Indians come back yesterday?
Didn’t Ambassador Sibi George say it was approved weeks ago?
I know Covishield vaccinated people who have entered Kuwait. So that’s not an issue.
The Ambassador just mentioned there was no difference between Ox-Az and Covishield as Covishield is the Indian brand name for Ox-Az. However, many EU countries have granted separate approval for Covishield alongside the Oxford vaccine.
I would assume Kuwait would do the same or at least clarify it. In recent press releases from the various authorities, there is no mention of it.
Regarding the Indians that arrived yesterday, it’s possible they received the currently approved vaccines or they got vaxxed up before they left Kuwait.
Mostly speculation here but let’s see how it develops
CoviShield is a brand name for the AstraZeneca Vaccine. So it should be approved by Kuwait.
https://www.godigit.com/health-insurance/diseases/novel-coronavirus/covishield-vaccine
I have a friend whose wife’s covishield vaccine was approved. So yes they are approving covishield vaccines.
Covishield is approved. A friend of mine’s wife got her vaccine certificate (Covishield) approved. I had a friend of mine show me a screenshot of the approval email and a screenshot of his wife’s immune app. So yes it is getting approved. He had applied on the vaxcert link 20 days ago. I am waiting for my wife’s approval as well, and looks like the approvals are finally coming in. So fingers crossed!
Idk if anyone can help but I’m stuck in Dubai since Jan 2021 as a visitor and I can’t travel to Kuwait now because UAE does not vaccinate visitors. Flying to my home country isn’t an option.
If you are not vaccinated, there is no way
I was in a similar situation but I’m stuck in Bahrain. My employer sorted out residency for me here so I can get vaccinated and then can eventually get back into Kuwait.
Can your employer do something similar?
try going to Abu Dhabi. It’s a 2 hour hop from Dubai to AUH. But they’re vaccinating visitors and tourists at the moment. Yes, its a hustle traveling between the two cities but its worth it.
I’m not sure how much this helps, but Abu Dhabi has been offering vaccinations to tourists since June. Here is an article with some details: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/abu-dhabi-opens-up-free-covid-19-vaccines-tourists-2021-06-22/
Here’s a key info blurb from the article: “Visitors with visas issued by Abu Dhabi and passport holders eligible for tourist visas when they arrive in the UAE through Abu Dhabi can book free vaccines, according to information provided by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), which operates the emirate’s public health infrastructure.
Holders of expired residency or entry visas are also eligible for free vaccinations, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on June 11.”
See what the requirements are to enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai, call in to see what you need to get vaccinated there and make sure the vaccine you get is one of the four recognized by Kuwait [Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson]. I believe Abu Dhabi is offering Sinopharm and Pfizer, so you need to get both doses of Pfizer done, submit your certificate to Kuwait’s MoH, wait for your Immune app tab to turn green and only then can you come back to Kuwait.
I know it’s convoluted and time-consuming, but it’s a way. Hope it helps!
To get the vaccines which were received abroad approved, is a major challenge ! Which documents with which information need to be uploaded is completely unclear. Follow up and review is not possible. And there are only the messages “vaccines not approved and rejected”
Just the vaccination certificate containing a QR code.
I read today that passengers from London were sent back although they had both doses but there was no MOH approval?
Wow… tragic 😮
Link?
https://www.instagram.com/p/CSEKIgvMh6z/?utm_medium=copy_link
Dear Mark,
Anxiously awaiting to return to Kuwait. I am vaccinated and uploaded the certificates in June itself. Still not approved on the immune app. Can you please suggest any agency or person who can visit the health department on our behalf, since our company mandoub will not go. Thank you very much
Hey. I am a Canadian and I got my Pfizer vaccine jabs in Canada. I have uploaded the certificate and filled out all information. It’s been about a month still no green status. Anyway to call them or speak with them regarding this issue?
I have a quick query, say I get my second (final vaccine) , can I travel the next day or do I wait 14 days
I received the J&J vax in South Africa but they only provide a paper receipt. There is no system for QR code or digital certificate. Has anyone been able to register their overseas vaccination without a QR code???
Thank you
I got a J&J vaccine in the United States, and was given a white paper card from the CDC with no QR code or anything on it. All you need is a card or receipt that clearly shows your name, vaccine, date of administration and preferably lot number; upload those details into the MoH portal along with a PDF scan of your card/receipt, and it should get approved in a few working days. I got my approval within two days of upload.
Good luck!