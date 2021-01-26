AlMuthanna Complex used to be one of the very few malls in Kuwait when I was growing up and it had some of my favorite places including The Kuwait Bookshop and Hungry Bunny. But for over a decade now it’s been a ghost town of a sort. I heard it had something to do with the fact that the land lease had expired and there was a transition period but that was over 10 years ago. I also heard rumors they were planning to demolish the building as well.
There are just a handful of stores still open in the mall so it’s pretty sad. The complex is located in a great location in the city, it has tons of parking and even the residential apartments are nicely laid out and constructed. If anyone knows what’s going on with the building let me know.
AFAIK, the complex is BOT and was leased by KFH. The lease has expired and some say KFH is not giving up the lease and the matter is in courts.
Another BOT that has expired is Souq Sharq.
Let’s hope we don’t have another Showbiz.
Someone was telling me the issue with Showbiz is the government took the land back and the owner in exchange got land in Jahra and built Copthorn Hotel and Resort along with Sulaiyel Jahra and that whole property with the amusement park.
I think the government doesn’t want to do anything with the showbiz land because of the traffic cluster fuck that will happen if they build something there. /s
The only thing I miss about Muthanna is the gold plated chandelier from before the invasion and of course, Kuwait Bookshop.
Have some wonderful memories of this complex back in the day. My father used to live in the hotel accomodation quarters adjacent to this complex and I used to always pass through it to hit the gym in the hotel (Le Meridien back in the day). Loved Kuwait Bookshops, Aroy D and a handful of other establishments in there. It’s sad to see this complex in it’s current state… :(
The replacement chandelier is such a huge cry from the original that you are better off not having any chandelier at all.
My childhood Memories of going to church every friday by bus and then to Muthana Complex – Future Kid, Then window shop at R/C Store there, followed by picking chips from the Filipino Bakala around the back…… Life was simple back then, and the people so much nicer.
RC store still surprisingly there!