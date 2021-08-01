The Aafaq bookstore opened up in Avenues around 2 years ago but I never really passed by it because I never came across it. This weekend though I took a wrong turn while looking for another store and ended up right outside Aafaq.
It’s a fairly large store, probably their biggest one taking up two floors. They had English and Arabic books as well as a large selection of children’s books and games.
Finding the store isn’t easy and if you aren’t looking for it I doubt you’ll ever come across it. The easiest way to find Aafaq is heading to the H&M store in Grand Avenues. Go inside H&M and then head upstairs to the mens section and walk out the back of the store. You’ll find Aafaq in that courtyard in the back.
Great store, but was pretty disappointed with their English novels since most of them were teen-ish books. That al salasil is by fa my favorite bookstore & I hope it never shuts down
How do these guys afford the Avenues rent with that kind of location and possibly (assuming) low footfall/ traffic/ business
Malls will sometimes reduce rent and offer incentives for locations that they know doesn’t have high footfall. They also reduce rent and offer incentives to brands they want at the mall so this could be a case of both things combined.
Or you could just walk to the left-hand side of SoKu on the ground floor and make another left. That’s easier than walking through an H&M. I do find it unfortunate that the best stores in malls aren’t given better locations, like why do bookstores and toy stores have to be put in out of reach locations when most of the ground floor is taken up by bland clothing stores and dull coffeeshops? Who does the layout for these malls?
I don’t think anyone knows what or where soku is…
SoKu is the name of the area just off Grand Avenues, it’s where Millions of Milkshakes used to be.