The photo above of Souk Mubarakiya was taken by the photographer Mohammed Alomran and shows the amount of devastation that was caused by the fire on Thursday. A reader whose dad owns two stores that got burnt down told me on Thursday some workers were saying the fire started because of a welder who was working near flammable fragrances and this was later confirmed by the authorities.

There is even a video going around which you can watch above shows where the fire originally started. Sadly it looks like the huge fire might have been prevented if people had tried to extinguish it before it grew. Stores in the market had already suffered a considerable amount of financial damage due to the pandemic, this was going to be the first Ramadan where things were back to normal, and then this happened. Sucks.