Expats Now Need an Exit Permit to Travel Out of Kuwait

A few hours ago the Public Authority Of Manpower announced that starting July, expats need an exit permit to leave Kuwait. The permits can’t be applied for through the Sahel App.
Although it’s all over the news this can’t be true. Somewhere along the lines something must have been lost in translation because requiring all expats get a permit just to travel can’t be realistic.
Here is the Public Authority’s statement translated to English:
In an organizational move aimed at strengthening control over the movement of expatriate workers and ensuring a balance between workers’ and employers’ rights, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud Al-Sabah issued a ministerial circular obliging expatriate workers in the private sector to obtain a “departure permit” from registered employers before leaving the country.
The General Authority for Manpower announced in implementation of the ministerial circular issued by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the expatriate worker must submit a request for a departure permit to the employer, including his personal data and the specific travel date, using the official form approved by the Authority. These applications will be submitted electronically through the dedicated platform to ensure speed and accuracy in processing.
The Authority stressed that this measure aims to regulate the departure of expatriate workers, ensure their compliance with legal regulations, protect the rights of workers and employers, and reduce violations associated with leaving the country without prior notice. The Commission also called on employers and expatriate workers to fully comply with this procedure, and this circular comes as part of the government’s efforts to develop the work environment. This circular will begin on July 1, 2025. Source
It’s very clear in Arabic, nothing was lost in translation. It’s utterly crazy though.
It’s 100% true and other than the fact that it’s completely fucked up, they also chose the WORST time possible to launch it during peak travel season.
What is this rule supposed to prevent? Expats can still take loans and then travel and then simply not come back. I might have understood (but definitely not agree) if it was only maids and drivers who were subject to this new draconian law (crash car and run or steak jewelry and run).
This is sad, disturbing, does nothing except make expats more miserable and the country more toxic. It’s already hard enough trying to recruit good employees to come here, now it’s going to be even harder….
I dont see what is wrong here.
If you can apply to your HR requesting a leave than why not do it as well for this? You need to understand that 70% of Kuwait are made up of expats, close to 4 million. These expats enjoy banking benefits, loans etc… unrestricted
This is the least that this country can do to safeguard employers and banks. Countries like the US/UK/Europe in general have a merely 10% expat force! Thats why you cannot have their values applied in Kuwait due to this chaotic ratio. I am not anti-expat I love the expat community in Kuwait, they are doing wonderful here and they should enjoy more freedoms to be honest, but order need to be put in place.
I don’t have loans, I don’t owe anyone money, never have. I’ve never been late to payments, I bought my car in cash, and my credit card is prepaid, so I have a clean record. Why is it ok then to treat me like someone who’s about to runaway with the banks money? If this was to protect banks, why not apply this rule only to those who have loans? Why do I need permission from the government to travel?
Mark it is quiet unfortunate that you represent a very tiny minority within the expat group. Many here have never owned a car.
If you work in the private sector you are well aware that you need to submit a leave request through oracle or some system and wait for approval. The same can be done here in terms of country leaves, except the company cannot refuse your leave and if you attested it , it then goes to specialized circuits where the company can be penalized for interfering with your freedom unless there was a justified reason for their refusal.
On a weekly basis we hear news of accountants running to their countries having stolen many thousands of KD just to hope one day the interpol will bring them back for prosecution. This can be avoided through safeguards like this.
I am all in for this and would love if it was in place for the Government sector. I honestly think that even KUWAITIS like myself should be put under this kind of system given the recent backlash against corruption.
Is that racist to assume expat never owned cars. Lol
Sorry but where are you getting your information from? If I want to leave on vacation I just email HR and tell her which dates I’m traveling. I don’t need her approval to travel.
I worked in Private sector half my life.
I actually needed to apply through Oracle for a leave/absence and it had to be approved by my direct supervisor and HR.
I also needed to write an email to my team delegating my responsibilities while away.
Mark how come you guys have it so easy like that?
I’ve worked at various companies and none of them used Oracle. Oracle isn’t the norm.
I think you’re confusing leave and premission to leave the country. You apply for leave in HR so the system can deduct your annual leave balance wether you’re staying in Kuwait or traveling, no body cares. Now, you have to also submit to HR permission to leave the country, even when you’re travelling over the weekend for example.
Yes, I work for a major contracting company for the oil companies. You have to use the system to apply for approval then you need name the person that is qualified to fill in your position. It always gets approved but that is the procedure.
Hi Bob,
There are multiple issues to be concerned about here, particularly the limitation of personal freedom and the ability of any employer to misuse.
Echoing Mark’s comment above, there are expats who live here with respect for the country and its rules. Is it right to treat ALL expats as likely to commit fraud or a crime and therefore restrict everyone’s freedom of movement?
I’m also concerned about the low income sector of the economy. I have heard it all too frequently from my maid or the office boys how their employer charges them fees to renew their RP, takes a portion of their income every month and threatens them with termination if they are unable to pay. An additional requirement for an exit permit may allow such employers to take further advantage.
No one is comparing Kuwait with the east or west, each country is unique in what it offers and the issues it faces.
With that being said, I’d like to give this new rule the benefit of doubt. It’s evident that something has happened that requires such drastic action, and it would be impossible for us to know what’s going on at a macro level. I hope that in time, they have a better way of addressing it.
Yes the limitation is here to personal freedoms I get it. This exist even in Europe.
I’ve lived and worked 5-6 years in the UK with a Tier 4 visa. Everytime I had to go to return to Kuwait I had to sent an official request for this form of approval, we had to apply for leave/absence, and also show evidence once we are back. Nobody complained!
Regarding your maid abuse concerns I’ve never heard that happens not in my family or extended family or extended family’s family. Probably some isolated cases. There is a reason why maids flock to kuwait, the basic salary of an indian maid (from hyderabad) is 120 KD while a filipina early (150 or more). That’s literally double what they earn working as maids in their own countries, plus they get free housing, food, clothing and transportation as well as medical care, there is a reason why there is 1 million domestic worker in kuwait! one for every citizen literally.
Western countries have a “10%” expat population because they grant citizenship after years of residency.
These countries are also built by “expats” and turn to become citizens of the country.
Actually not Khaled.
The UK already has its data open to public and you can see from 2024-2025 alone that only 33% of all expats actually end up gaining citizenship, the majority end up leaving!
Kuwaities represent merely 28-29% of the entire population here. It relies entirely on the expat to get things done, a single strike of a sector such as Nursing (within a hospital) and traveling overnight could invoke paralysis.
Control is needed here, much needed. I cant believe it has taken that long for Manpower to enact.
Maybe a good question to ask is, why a country of such a small local population needs such a large expat workforce?
Perhaps if the local population diversified their field of work to incl. nursing, retail sales associates, restaurant staff, etc. instead of mainly government, banking and other non-labor oriented jobs, then you wouldn’t have to worry entirely about expats.
“I’m not anti-expat, I’m just perfectly fine with making their lives more difficult!”
Congratulations. Were you also cheering when that politician suggested expats pay a tax just for breathing?
Not really more difficult to be honest, their lives are way better than back home where they came from. Trust me if it wasn’t there wouldn’t be a single expat here!
There needs to be control, 4 million expat call Kuwait home, and that number is dangerous if left uncontrolled. An expat can apply for a bank loan, a work loan, some petty cash here and there and probably take off elsewhere.
Everytime I land at Avis rental in heathrow airport I have to sign close to 18 pages of paper and do a double inspection, contrast to Kuwait a rental car gets sent to you as a delivery within two hours with a single paper to sign. Things here are so easy and even easier to get abused.
Talk about loans, my Santander bank account in the UK has an excellent credit score, it takes me 2 weeks if not a month to run through the entire quotation-negotiation-approval process with the lenders so that I can get an acceptable rate and which I won’t because my second name is Mohammed and because my postcode has alot of migrants. In Kuwait the entire process takes an hour and before midnight the loan amount is in your NBK account.
Let’s be honest here, things can’t be that easy. This is a recipe for disaster if control was not in place.
Well BoBladder,
you are dead wrong, and intentionally conflating two unrelated things. That tier 4 visa approval was because you were a student (though apparently education did you very little good). The university assesses your request based on your academic schedule and requirements. No other tier of visa has to deal with this, and in reality pre-approval is never required unless it’s a prolonged absence over 60 days. Simply because any system where you have to get pre approval to leave is illegal under international law (as Saudi and Qatar found out in 2018) So GFYS
Because HR doesn’t have the right to decide if you can travel or not. Simple as that.
I cannot even begin to comprehend how idiotic this is – this was it for me. I’m leaving this backward *** country.
To where exactly AJ? I’ve lived 20 years in the UK and let me tell you its 15 years behind Kuwait in everything.
My driving license process takes 2 weeks using the GOV one app in the UK while in Kuwait its instantaneous. Talk to me about backwardness
What if we have to emergency travel during weekend while our dear ones takes the last breath and that was our last chance to see them. Do we wait for the weekend to get over and apply for the exit paper and get it approved before travelling to see them long gone?
The approval system is very fast, probably within 72 hours and can be even less for emergencies.
This is sick. What if I have 30 days leave and part of it I want to spend with family in my home country, then come back, repack and enjoy some extra holidays in Dubai? Have I wait for my HR approval for second exit permit while on vacation? They are not my owner while on leave!
In the US you also need an exit permit- so its not unprecedented.
I also love reading the comments left by expats every time a post like this is made- the entitlement is hilarious. If you really don’t like the way we set things up in our own country you’re welcome to leave. I hear the U.S. and U.K. are looking for immigrants- and they’re very welcoming. Good luck!
Who told you that you need an exit permit in the US to leave on vacation?
Also you seem to be confusing the term expats with slaves. Just because we are expats doesn’t mean we don’t have rights.
In the UK I have to submit for a leave/absence request otherwise they would remove my Tier 4 Visa when I lived there for 6 years. A single case or “reckless driving” in the UK can get you deported if you land a criminal offence, and trust me their officers can literally write that if you speed or even jump lanes without signaling.
At least you get a fine here and no deportation.
In the US you do not need an exit permit and you’re retarded to even suggest this.
The same way you guys go to europe trying to implement your sharia law and customs over western values and keep protesting on the streets over topics such as Hijab ban and so on. Very funny the way you adapt the comment to the circumstances. In no western country, and certainly not in the US you’d be required to have an exit permit. Specially under the current administration with its inmigration policy. Stop justifying modern slavery. Free locomotion is the basic human right.
There’s not even an exit immigration counter to leave the US.
What are you on about dude
Isn’t that slavery with fee extra steps. Do I have to ask my owner if I want to travel for a few days.
Every employee in Kuwait needs to apply for a leave request through the HR system (manual or systematic). What is new here?
Instead of HR abusing you and refusing your leaves, now the Manpower authority becomes a median and oversees this. Am I the only one here who see this as a benefit beside control over the entire expat population?
Why do you keep comparing this to HR? HR CANNOT stop you from leaving the country, they can refuse your leave, that’s it. I run my own company and i give my “employer” his monthly salary. For me to ask my “employer” for permission to leave every time is retarded and frankly, demeaning considering he has absolutely nothing to do with my business.
If you’re having a difficult time comprehending this, ask chatgpt how this goes against all laws. Although now I think you’re trolling, no one can be this ignorant.
We take training on topics like this at work – it’s literally Combating Trafficking In Persons – CTIPs.
For everyone saying, “you have to notify your employer and request leave” – lol. That’s a courtesy as part of an at-will employment agreement, not a “you aren’t able to depart the country unless you get this ministry approval”. My company cannot ban me from leaving. This process is literally denying individuals the ability to depart without a Ministry/Nation’s permission.
They “used” to do this in Qatar, past tense. It’s literally medieval and laughable. Serves literally no purpose other than to restrict the rights and freedom of individuals.
“If you don’t like it, then you can leave”. I’ll wait and laugh at these responses. lol. Doesn’t change the facts.
Also good luck retaining any potentially good engineering / management / scientific talent from the world. Kuwait will continue to be able to retain the worst.
No qualified person will stay here. The ones that have been here for 20+ years are looking for exit strategies
As a Kuwaiti I find this embarrassing. I’m sorry guys. I can only imagine what global corporations that decided to set up business in Kuwait might be thinking. Google, Airbus, HSBC, Citi Bank, Ernst and young etc. In fact I was just imagining AlShaya having to deal with this with their thousands in expat workforce. This is the opposite of trying to make Kuwait a more “alluring”, more economically diverse country. This is damaging to the image they are trying to build.
Wait till Marco Rubio hears about this, and he is going to hear about this very soon.
Every US embassy must file a nightly “Local Media Summary” plus a front-channel cable when host-government decrees affect Americans.
Americans on Article 18 residencies: Oil-field engineers, contractors and teachers, thousands of them, would now need an employer click in the Sahel app before boarding a plane.
This combination of direct impact on US citizens plus a ready-made human-rights angle, fits exactly the cases Rubio has highlighted since taking office.
Expect a public statement of concern followed by a Visa restriction threat and a TIP downgrade warning.
This is just so sad on many levels
The expats have literally no stake in their lives in this country when they are the backbone of the economy. Just when neighbouring countries are opening up this ex sweet country is closing down. Airlines are stopping their operations whilst they build an enormous airport. Professionals need to wait for someone to allow them to travel? What if the employer isn’t ‘available’? Do they buy tickets or book hotels & the employers are ‘unavailable ‘ to sanction it! What if some family member abroad is very sick/dead & employers are on the chalet for the weekend or themselves travelling? Why not restrict this to risk stratified (owing money to banks etc) individuals? Why a blanket decision. Why no consultation period? A pilot? … Hmmmm so many unanswered questions