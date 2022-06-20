Yesterday the Ministry of Commerce issued guidelines to differentiate between a regular rainbow and LGBTQ+ flags with the hashtag ‘participate in censorship.’ At first, I was like is this the most pressing issue they have right now? But then a friend pointed out they might have done this because people were probably flooding them with complaints about LGBTQ+ flags being sold in Kuwait when in reality, they’re just products with regular rainbows.
How to Tell a Good Rainbow from a Bad Rainbow:
🌈 = Rainbow and has 7 colors = Good Rainbow
🏳️🌈 = LGBTQ+ flag and has 6 colors = Bad Rainbow
Congrats to “freedoms” and not forcing your religious beliefs down everybody’s throat. Sickening joke of a country.
added to deportation list
But its ok to force your disgusting beliefs on everyone else?
Who’s forcing you to be gay? 🧐
I guess the rainbow was motivating lol
using rainbow signs promotes LGBT, hence you are promoting mental illness, biological diseases, depression, suicide, child abuse(adopting children with same sex parents)..etc just to fulfill their lust. is it okay to promote suicide and put ads everywhere which say (go kill yourself if you feel depressed) and say it’s freedom? you would say no one forced you to go kill yourself. but in reality, it will affect depressed people and they will commit it which in turn will ruin many people’s lives and society as a whole. someone would say I don’t care about anyone else and only think about myself. is it really a good ideology to be in? seeing anyone suffering and ignoring them instead of helping because you only care about yourself.
Ummm what? Can’t tell if you’re trolling or actually being serious lol
LGBTQ+: *exists*
“BuT iTs Ok To FoRcE yOuR dIsGuStInG bElIeFs On EvErYoNe ElSe?”
whats sickening is how this “movement “is being forced down our throasts.. live and let live but no need to enforce it and enable our children to accept it… if its your personal choice, so be it but its not everyones
Good stuff! I’m all for this.
fellas, is it gay to like colours?
Only if you like 6 of them.
Pride flag should be the colors they represent: black, red, brown, yellow
Sad that they took a beautiful thing like rainbow and ruined it.
i appreciate the clarification on how they are different
I want my children to like the colors of the rainbow, and appreciate the beauty of it, even buy things with the colors of the rainbow on it. I don’t however want anyone to bother them and tell them this is the LGBTQ+ flag, when in reality it is not
‘Participate in censorship’? People have open access to Instagram, Twitter and all other social media. We are more likely to see LGBT symbols online than in real life here in Kuwait but you can’t really ban these platforms without harming business. For starters, y’all can try convincing the American embassy to change their twitter cover page before the end of this month, only then I’ll believe it’s possible.
Also, are we soon going to see Rainbow products censored with a black marker on shelves?
I am ashamed as to how hateful we have become.. Kuwait is living in the past.
Well you should be ashamed that you think LGBTBBQ is ‘progress’
It is progress when you’re able to practice your beliefs without having to enforce them others.
Here we see a grown-up adult man (assuming) concerned and disturbed about other people’s sexual orientation or gender.
I should have put “(assuming)” after “grown-up”.
ummmmm no. They are literally asking people to call them and snitch on shops that may or may not be selling what they think are LGBTQ clothing and toys….and by the way: they shared ONE version of what a real rainbows colors are……google rainbows…..there is a huge variety out there.
VIBGYOR IS OK not VIGYOR.
Moral of the story.
I remember Richard Of York Gained Battles In Vain, but that was left-to-right. Pity about the Battles.
Here’s an idea. Maybe, just maybe, Western ‘woke’ ideology does not apply to all 7.75 billion people on Earth. Billions of people out there oppose the LGBTQ ideology. LGBTQ does not equal progress. As a parent, I care about my child’s future and we do not want to normalize this crap that is being forced uppon us everywhere we look.
Finally….some common sense to this wicked perversion that is increasingly being normalised, or even worse – rejoiced, throughout the world. Yuck!
damn he real MAD about a rainbow D:
Being forced upon you? What about literally any religious symbol or article displayed in public? Is that not forced on people who are not religious or do not follow a particular religion?
shush, how dare you talk sense!
our country our rules okay?
Yes sir, I’ll shut up now 😣😣
You live in a Muslim country. If you don’t like it, you can leave. And nobody is forcing you to believe or practice anything.
I didn’t say I don’t like it. I don’t mind display of religious articles. MAD says the flags are forced upon them wherever they look so that was my response to that. If coming across something implies it is forced upon you, then that can apply to anything you see, according to MAD’s logic.
You want me to leave my country because “you are not forcing me to believe anything”. Talk about an oxymoron.
that’s not religion, that’s promoting bad ideology. can you say promoting terrorism is okay?
Promoting something that harms other people is not OK. Promoting LGBTQ+ is not harming other people, it isn’t a belief or an ideology. This is not a movement or conversion of straight people, but to spread awareness about the diversity and spectrum of human sexuality and gender. They are who they are, a minority community. I fully understand that certain religions consider it immoral and do not accept it. And btw, If I believe in such a religion, then that’s totally my choice and those rules apply to me only. It doesn’t mean everyone around me should also practice what I am practicing. If you want to find like-minded people, then go ahead and do that. Religion teaches love, so why the hate?
Here’s an idea;
If you’re so afraid your kids will turn gay because of TV or some flags, instead of them learning to respect people’s choices, then maybe the problem runs deeper than you think.
bestie… that’s a self-report. If you find yourself being brainwashed into being gay by seeing colors and knowing that queer people *exist*, I have news for you. You’re probably not as straight as you think lmao
Few years ago when westerns didn’t support lgbtq no one care about them but once it’s part of westerns culture then it must be part of everybody’s culture on earth.
NOT IN MY BACKYARD
LGBT people exist everywhere, not only in “western” societies. Because we exist, we are not an ideology, but a real entity.
What you said is exactly the problem: the majority like you tell us we don’t exist, then tell us we are wrong and are sick, then tell us we don’t deserve to exist.
Yalla: I’m a Kuwaiti guy. Intelligent. A rich well connected person even. But I’m gay. Let me marry your daughter. Would you accept? No? Why? Because I’m gay? There you go. I exist therefore I deserve rights, despite your wallflower pearl clutching attitude to my existence.
Pedophiles exist. Do they deserve rights?
In case you’re not aware, you just compared an adult sexually assaulting a child with two adults that are having consensual sex…
U think Tv or flags everywhere will have an impact on your child’s decision to be a gay?
What about animals? They don’t know what is a rainbow. But still there are gay dogs, tigers, apes etc. it’s clear and proven that it’s a genetic thing which has nothing to do with society
Genetic thing? 😂 Sorry to break it to you, but the “Gay gene” doesn’t exist. Why do people always go back to the “animals do it”? Some animals eat their own feces does it mean humans should? Some animals practice what would be considered incest, should humans do that too? Social and environmental factors, like a bad upbringing, abuse during childhood or a lack of father or mother figure are contributors to gender dysphoria and this same-sex confusion people are having.
Straight gene doesn’t exist either, and you can still be LGBTQ+ if you had a healthy upbringing with both father and mother figures present. Abuse would be parents not accepting that which then leads to gender dysphoria.
So you want to normalize your kids to be hateful to others? Is that the better approach?
Yes. Hating evil and degenerate things is a virtue.
what would yall do if your 5 years old says he like boys ?
would you let it pass ?
I mean if you’re pretending to be Essa at least go the extra mile and use a VPN to pretend you’re in the country he is at the moment…
Islam encourages love. But love dosent always mean sex in our book. Teach him to like other same genders as a friend. And be a good friend, while respecting him/herself and understand boundaries.
Sure. But that person is still homosexual, regardless of them being celibate or not. Therefore they belong under the same LGBTQ flag.
Is a pedo, a pedo if he never touched a child sexually? Or actively supporting it? Thinking of an idea is not like being physical.
It’s dangerous if we do everything we think of just because we categorize it as personal “freedom”
How is being gay dangerous? Seems like equating pedos to gays is a common theme among homophobic people like you.
Pedos –> target children who aren’t capable of giving consent or understand sexual attraction/abuse.
Gay —> A person attracted to the same sex who may engage with another consenting adult, just like a straight person would with the opposite sex.
Hope I’ve made it clear.
What would you do if your five year old boy says he likes girls? Same shit.
Inflation, high cost of living, supply chain issues, sub par education system, crumbling infrastructure, human trafficking, racism, sexism, corruption, bribery, nepotism, and the list goes on..
But sure lets count colors on the rainbow.
You forgot to mention the mother of all problems: Wasata. It is the root cause of the corruption and destruction to the economy and society.
I say the world shouldn’t be expected to just go along with whatever the latest western social trend is. Every individual should be treated with respect and dignity, but I’ve had enough of this flag (and ideology) being shoved in my face.
If you are against homosexuality just say it, no need for all this drama and sob story about the flag being shoved in your face and how you don’t follow trends cuz you’re too cool.
Please… that’s a cheap thing to say. It’s possible to be neutral on alternative sexualities (which isn’t anybody’s business, anyway) and be repulsed by the virtue signaling and pandering to this ideology. The ever-expanding LGBTQI+ acronym and ever-changing flag are about more than just accepting gay and trans people. It isn’t the 80’s anymore. Today it’s about denying the idea of binary genders, traditional gender roles, and forcing everyone to blindly accept a never-ending list of new genders and pronouns, that anybody can make up on the spot based on their feelings.
Postmates, a Talabat-like service in the states, recently announced their “Bottom-friendly” menu. I’ll let you look that up. Do you think that’s appropriate?
Pride parades are overtly sexual, despite kids being in attendance. People are dressed in S&M outfits, waving sex toys around, etc. It’s now offensive to say “breastfeeding” because men can get pregnant too (lol). Pretending that it’s not an issue when a trans woman tears through a women’s sports division. Female athletes who trained all their lives are getting beaten by trans women who were mediocre at best when they were competing against men.
And some people want to introduce this crap to Kuwait? Much respect to Qatar, KSA and Kuwait for pushing back. I’m all for gay rights but this is too much.
Lastly, we don’t see Arab countries trying to impose their cultures onto the west. Why should the reverse be happening? The arrogance is astounding. In some ways, western imperialism never ended.
Postmates got a lot of flack for that menu. So do corporations that virtue signal with no content to back it up.
Pride parades were never family friendly. If parents don’t want their kids exposed to that, don’t bring them to the parades.
No that’s not a cheap thing to say, but on the other hand, what you’re saying is ridiculous because you talk as if homosexuality doesn’t exist in Kuwait. Then you bring in trans rights in the States and how you’re against that, ok we get it, you aren’t comfortable with that, they aren’t comfortable with homophobes like you either. The thing is homosexuality isn’t culture related like you’re stating, but acceptance is. What you’re trying to stop is that, not homosexuality. So today it’s LGBT, yesterday was alcohol, tomorrow is something else, you’re just trying to control people who don’t follow your ideas.
👍🏻 It always boils down to control, whatever the issue, whatever the cost.
THINK, if its shoved down your throat, does it make you gay ? slurp slurp
😂😂
Because this a hot topic, can I ask if anyone is selling thiere airpods pro ? :P
im sure a sequence of colors is the least of everyone’s concern right now compared to all the garbage going on in the country, but nope
funny how homophobes are like “stop shoving your ideologies down our throats” and then revolve their whole lives around hating the lgbt and other minorities.
I have some news for you guys. The rainbow emoji actually only has 6 colours like the LGBTQ+ flag. Here, zoom into this: 🌈
Kuwaitis in a nutshell:
Forcing their beliefs onto every single person in the country and having no respect for any other cultures while censoring everything – I sleep.
A rainbow – Real shit.
THIS! 👆🏼
Make sure every school is stocked with light blue crayons. Just make sure it’s not the ‘trans’ blue. Better yet let’s allow pencils and ban all colors.
Does this mean Leprechauns are gay ? Hope not i visit Ireland a lot.
You guys, it’s working. The homophobes are officially more obsessed with the LGBTQ+ flag than the LGBTQ+ community.
Homophobes top arguments
1. What about pedophilia and terrorism?
2. ‘Ideology’ being shoved down throats
3. What about children?
4. Western trend/woke-ism
5. It’s a disease
Just wanting to point out to those talking about this being a recent or western thing, accepting of LGBTQ+ people….check history – trans people have been documented as far back as 4000BC, and in many, MANY cultures around the world. Many referred to people who were not fitting into the role of man or woman completely as third gender. They have always been around – and for most of history, have been accepted, or at least tolerated or ignored, by their local culture. The vitriol aimed at people who are different this way, is mind-boggling. If you believe it is a sin and they will burn in hellfire, that only affects them, not anyone else. And stop equating being LBGQI+ to being a pedophile – that’s just stupid!
Kids are not going to become gay by watching a movie or reading a book with a gay couple – you either are born that way or not. If watching movies or reading books changed a persons sexuality, then there would be hardly any gay people left, since, until recently, there were no neutral or positive references to gay people…with only seeing heterosexual couples, shouldn’t have all the gay people magically converted?