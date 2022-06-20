Yesterday the Ministry of Commerce issued guidelines to differentiate between a regular rainbow and LGBTQ+ flags with the hashtag ‘participate in censorship.’ At first, I was like is this the most pressing issue they have right now? But then a friend pointed out they might have done this because people were probably flooding them with complaints about LGBTQ+ flags being sold in Kuwait when in reality, they’re just products with regular rainbows.

How to Tell a Good Rainbow from a Bad Rainbow:

🌈 = Rainbow and has 7 colors = Good Rainbow

🏳️‍🌈 = LGBTQ+ flag and has 6 colors = Bad Rainbow