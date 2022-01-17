Thanks to climate change, temperatures in Kuwait could become too hot for people and wildlife in decades. How is this rich nation facing an uncomfortable future?
If you want to start your morning with a gloomy article on Kuwait then you’re not going to find a more depressing one than this today. Bloomberg published an article on Kuwait and how we’re basically all doomed here with increasing temperatures and no plan to cut greenhouse gases. The article talks about all our issues from bus stops to the political deadlock so if you’re looking for gloom, here is the link.
Note: If the Bloomberg link doesn’t work for you, the same article is on Yahoo.
not so good morning i guess…
Unlivable not just due to the climate…
😔
+1
Reduce the expats thats the only solution.
LOOOOOL
yes the carbon emissions released by millions of expats is the real reason.
https://i.postimg.cc/8CSw-Fgf5/61jsje.jpg
Ah, I see you`re a man of culture as well…
For everyone commented here:
If you think in any country not only here is Unlivable, then simply cancel your residence visa and leave.. Go back to where you’re from.
Leave Kuwait for people who struggle to make there living from here..
با غريب كون أديب
And if you’re a citizen then this is the worse scenario to make, is to choose country you like and fly to there and never come back, Kuwait don’t need you..
We’re as citizens happy here with exhausted high temperatures during summer..it’s okay for us..
I cannot understand why everyone complain damn..
Your house have AC, your car have AC, your office have AC, so can you tell me why you fucken complain..
The worker guy who struggle for his living in street should complain not you..
Shame, to have people on that level, they get there nose on middle of shitt..
GOD bless Kuwait…
Funny, but could cut some carbon emissions.
It has been unliveable for a long time now.
Kuwait, here me out:
If you want to start small, charge customers for plastic bags at checkout in hypermarkets. Many other countries have been doing this for ages. That will, by design, encourage people to use reusable bags that they bring with them every time they visit a hypermarket. This will
1. Reduce littering and random plastic bags you find being blown away by the wind
2. Reduce demand on plastic bag manufacturing and reduce greenhouse gas emissions
3. Less plastic will be burned in landfills which will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
(I’m no expert, if this won’t work, i’d like to know why)
1. has nothing to do with rising temperatures.
3. Kuwait does not incinerate trash, landfills do not burn.
2. If Kuwait manufactures plastic bags, it’s greenhouse gas contribution would be a negligible proportion to the burning of fossil fuels for energy.
Getting rid of single use plastics is great for the environment and reducing pollution but it has negligible impact on greenhouse gas emissions, rising temperatures, and climate change.
Kuwait should learn from its youngest neighbour Qatar who has reached to a level where Kuwait would take atleast a decade ! Even last year the MOI team had visited Qatar to learn the immigration system and finger print exit without having any stamp or immigration officer.
Their entire ministry is online ,don’t need wasta if all your documents are in placed.
Good afternoon Mark…
So you saw & read the article too.
I read it early today morning and indeed it made one feel sad for our beloved Kuwait.
Bottom line though… WHAT is going to be done to avert this forecast to become a reality?
Guess that is the 64dollar question.
Until then God bless.
🙏🙏🙏
Just buy more AC.