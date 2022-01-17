Thanks to climate change, temperatures in Kuwait could become too hot for people and wildlife in decades. How is this rich nation facing an uncomfortable future?

If you want to start your morning with a gloomy article on Kuwait then you’re not going to find a more depressing one than this today. Bloomberg published an article on Kuwait and how we’re basically all doomed here with increasing temperatures and no plan to cut greenhouse gases. The article talks about all our issues from bus stops to the political deadlock so if you’re looking for gloom, here is the link.

Note: If the Bloomberg link doesn’t work for you, the same article is on Yahoo.