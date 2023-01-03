A Space X rocket, carrying the first Kuwaiti Satellite (Kuwait Sat-1) will launch into space from Florida later today.
The satellite is a CubeSat which is a class of research spacecraft called nanosatellites. CubeSats are generic, modular satellites that come in different sizes and can be customized with various payloads. Kuwait’s satellite will have a camera payload which was put together by students at Kuwait University and will be operated by them after disengaging from the rocket.
With this satellite, Kuwait will be able to take its own photos of its own country from space which could then be used for many purposes ranging from environmental studies to mapping cities.
If you’re interested in watching the launch, 360 Mall will be broadcasting it live on their Oval Screen in the Main Atrium at 5:45 PM. For more information check @kw.university and @kfasinfo
That is so cool
Fact Check: This is not the first kuwaiti cube sat to be sent to space via SpaceX.
Checkout last years cubesat launch via space x.
https://www.instagram.com/orbital.space/?hl=en
@orbital.space
@b_alfeeli
the link you shared is for a UAE CubeSat launch unless I’m missing something
His link is wrong, but his info is correct. There was a previous launch in July. But it seems that they are whitewashing it and everyone in the press is calling todays launch the first. My guess is the first one failed or something.
https://www.kuwaittimes.com/kuwaits-first-satellite-launched-into-space/
so weird!
Sorry for that Kuwait Times link. It gave me epilepsy trying to read their story. Here is something more coherent.
https://satelliteprome.com/news/kuwaits-first-satellite-to-launch-on-june-24/
Im assuming Orbital Space did not have the right backing in kuwait so they moved their “commericial license” to kuwait to maybe secure funding or get support.
But the launch last July was funded by a kuwaiti guy Bassam Al Feeli who is the assistant director of KFAS and the sat. was designed by a kuwaiti and the experiments done were by KU students.
this is the description of the launch
https://www.orbitalspace.org/qmr-kwt
meant UAE not Kuwait
moved their “commercial license” to UAE
What does the first sat do?
What is the resolution of this thing? Will the feed be accessible to the public like the NASA space cams and ISS cams?