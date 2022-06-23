The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Elvis (7.7)
Fortress 2: Sniper’s Eye (2.8)
Kingslayer (N/A)
Marmaduke (3.9)
The Black Phone (7.4)
Other Movies Showing:
Fireheart (6.1)
Jurassic World Dominion (6.2)
Last Seen Alive (5.9)
Shut In (6.0)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (6.9)
The Bad Guys (7.0)
The Batman (8.1)
The Cellar (5.3)
The Elfkins
Top Gun: Maverick (8.7)
Classic Movies Showing:
Saving Private Ryan (8.6)
The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing:
Antarctica
Asteroid Hunters 3D
Ocean Odyssey
Turtle Odyssey
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Leave A Comment