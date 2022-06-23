The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Elvis (7.7)

Fortress 2: Sniper’s Eye (2.8)

Kingslayer (N/A)

Marmaduke (3.9)

The Black Phone (7.4)

Other Movies Showing:

Fireheart (6.1)

Jurassic World Dominion (6.2)

Last Seen Alive (5.9)

Shut In (6.0)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (6.9)

The Bad Guys (7.0)

The Batman (8.1)

The Cellar (5.3)

The Elfkins

Top Gun: Maverick (8.7)

Classic Movies Showing:

Saving Private Ryan (8.6)

The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing:

Antarctica

Asteroid Hunters 3D

Ocean Odyssey

Turtle Odyssey

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.