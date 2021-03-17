Brilliant Company is a local online children’s bookstore with a subscription service that delivers hand-selected, quality books that match the age, gender, and interests of your kid. They deliver 3 books gift wrapped every month and have 4 plans that are priced reasonably:

1 Box (11KD)

3 Months (30KD)

6 Months (57KD)

12 Months (108KD)

In addition to the subscription service, they also sell books individually and quality toys focusing on children’s sensory-motor skills and cognitive development. If you want to check them out they’re on Instagram @brilliantcokw and their website is brilliantcokw.com