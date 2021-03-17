Brilliant Company is a local online children’s bookstore with a subscription service that delivers hand-selected, quality books that match the age, gender, and interests of your kid. They deliver 3 books gift wrapped every month and have 4 plans that are priced reasonably:
1 Box (11KD)
3 Months (30KD)
6 Months (57KD)
12 Months (108KD)
In addition to the subscription service, they also sell books individually and quality toys focusing on children’s sensory-motor skills and cognitive development. If you want to check them out they’re on Instagram @brilliantcokw and their website is brilliantcokw.com
Dear Mark, thanks for sharing this amazing website. plz keep sharing stuff like this and big thanks for the creator of this amazing idea.
p.s Just place my order lets see how it goes…. thanks again…