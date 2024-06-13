Marks & Spencer are opening a new location at The Avenues. They currently have a small store in Phase I (small for an M&S) but they recently took over the Baroue location and surrounding shops in Phase II, which is a pretty huge area. I think it might be bigger than their 360 Mall location.
No idea when they’re opening but hoarding is up.
2 replies on “Huge Marks & Spencer Opening in The Avenues”
So MAF has finally reconciled with AS
M&S has been in Avenues for 10 years now, so if there was a quarral it’s was squashed a long time ago.