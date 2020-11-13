The official iPhone 12 prices got published today and you can check them all out below:

iPhone 12 Mini

64GB – 256.900 KD

128GB – 274.900 KD

256GB – 310.900 KD

iPhone 12

64GB – 289.900 KD

128GB – 309.900 KD

256GB – 345.900 KD

iPhone 12 Pro

128GB – 359.900 KD

256GB – 395.900 KD

512GB – 469.900 KD

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB – 404.900 KD

256GB – 439.900 KD

512GB – 510.900 KD

How do the prices compare to US and UK iPhones? If we take the iPhone 12 Pro 256GB as an example then Kuwait is slightly more expensive than the US price but a lot cheaper than UK prices:

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB

Kuwait – 396 KD

United States – 377 KD (including US tax and shipping to Kuwait)

United Kingdom – 451 KD (including shipping to Kuwait)