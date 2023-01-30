Sirdab is a new local online store that just launched yesterday that sells furniture that’s second-hand, antique, vintage, or handmade. Even though they launched yesterday their store has a ton of items for sale already including chairs, tables, lamps rugs, and various accessories. The website is also surprisingly good, it’s fast, easy to navigate, and easy to sort.

Delivery starts a 2KD for small items and goes up to 10KD for the larger stuff. If you want to check them out their Instagram is @shop.sirdab and their website is shopsirdab.com