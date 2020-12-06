Since my Arabic Cartoons from the 80s list did so well I wanted to put together a thorough 80s English Cartoons list. The whole weekend whenever I remembered any cartoon I wrote it down but it still feels like I’ve missed some. But the search did remind me of two very important TV channels growing up. Before satellite TV we only had access to Kuwait TV channels (KTV1 – Arabic, and KTV2 – English) but sometimes when the weather was humid we would pick up Saudi Channel 2 (English) and Dubai Channel 33 (also English).
Anyway here are some of the most memorable cartoons I used to watch in the 80s, if I’ve missed out anything let me know.
Alvin and the Chipmunks
Bionic Six
BraveStarr
Captain Planet
Care Bears
Centurions
Chip N Dale
Dangermouse
Dennis the Menace
Denver the Last Dinosaur
Dinosaucers
Duck Tales
Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids
G.I Joe
Gummi Bears
He-Man
Inspector Gadget
M.A.S.K
Mister T
Pole Position
Popeye And Son
Rainbow Brite
Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo
She-Ra: Princess of Power
Silver Hawks
Speed Racer
Snorks
Tale Spin
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
The Real Ghostbusters
Thunder Cats
Transformers
Voltron
Yogi Bear
Dude.. seriosuly? Where is Thundercats?
lol its there but was accidently stuck on same line as ghostbusters, just brought it down
Rambo: The Force of Freedom
Battle of the Planets
Sport Billy
Dungeons & Dragons
Heathcliff
The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!
The Incredible Hulk
The Wuzzles
and so many more!
I wanted to put sport billy but I couldn’t remember if I ever watched it in English, I remember it as an Arabic cartoon
I LOVED Dungeons and Dragons when I was little!
hey man, in addition to Saudi & Dubai channels there was also Iraq TV, they used to show Adnan wa Lina ( عدنان و لينا ) on it early mornings.
How was the TV logo? I don’t remember ever watching Iraq TV I think 🤔
https://images.app.goo.gl/NdgFbAMfnPMyS2E1A
and here is a link to Adnan wa Lina theme song
https://youtu.be/oZ5F6C4tnso
yep.. thats where I watched it.. Adnan wa lina
ROBOTECH
https://youtu.be/VloMC21HIWo
My pet monster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjPxE71gFVE
Also, I remember Hardees used to give Bionic 6 toys and cassettes on some meals. We had a nice collection thanks to those meals xD
I was born in the 80s and grew up in the 90s. So good to know you watch almost the same cartoons like us in the Philippines. Some of it is dubbed in our language as well. Those days were the best!. Specially weekends.
I used to watch Grendizer(Arabic) on an Egyptian channel that I used to get along with KTV1,2.
Meanwhile, would you know about a channel that used to give daily news, weather etc in text (white, yellow, cyan..) format on a black screen with good instrumental music in the background.
Teletext! I think that was also the Dubai CH33 station
Thunder cats, nostalgic!
Any idea where I can get the Voltron die-cast figure? I remember I had to beg and beg my parents over months because it cost an (at that time, 1989) unimaginable 18kd at my jamayya toy shop and I used to drool over it for hours 🤤
I know there’s a Lego Voltron out there but I’m looking for the classic original figure.
Ok… $300 on eBay 😭 😭 😭
I’ll be sending those eBay links to my parents.
Guess I should stick to visiting that museum in Rihab Complex for now!
You could spend that money on the Lego version instead, each part of the set even separates into each different Voltron lion.
Sylvanian Families
Jem and the Holograms
Josie and the Pussycats
The Archie Show
The Little Rascals
Sabrina the Teenage Witch
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marine_Boy
As I’m rather older than probably everyone else reading this my era was the seventies and the above was my favourite. I hadn’t realised it was anime. Seems I was precociously eclectic even then!