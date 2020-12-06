Since my Arabic Cartoons from the 80s list did so well I wanted to put together a thorough 80s English Cartoons list. The whole weekend whenever I remembered any cartoon I wrote it down but it still feels like I’ve missed some. But the search did remind me of two very important TV channels growing up. Before satellite TV we only had access to Kuwait TV channels (KTV1 – Arabic, and KTV2 – English) but sometimes when the weather was humid we would pick up Saudi Channel 2 (English) and Dubai Channel 33 (also English).

Anyway here are some of the most memorable cartoons I used to watch in the 80s, if I’ve missed out anything let me know.

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Bionic Six

BraveStarr

Captain Planet

Care Bears

Centurions

Chip N Dale

Dangermouse

Dennis the Menace

Denver the Last Dinosaur

Dinosaucers

Duck Tales

Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids

G.I Joe

Gummi Bears

He-Man

Inspector Gadget

M.A.S.K

Mister T

Pole Position

Popeye And Son

Rainbow Brite

Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo

She-Ra: Princess of Power

Silver Hawks

Speed Racer

Snorks

Tale Spin

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

The Real Ghostbusters

Thunder Cats

Transformers

Voltron

Yogi Bear