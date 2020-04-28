[This is a spoiler-free post] I just wanted to take a break from the usual Coronavirus related news and talk about how great the TV series ‘Homeland’ was. The series finale aired yesterday and what a great ending to such a great show. I can’t believe it’s over after 8 seasons or that they managed to keep it exciting all the way through till the end. I’m so glad it went out the way it did.

If you haven’t watched ‘Homeland‘ you really should.