Devil’s Advocate, Netflix’s third Kuwaiti Project (the other two being The Exchange and The Cage) was released this past weekend and is now available to stream on the platform. The 7 episode drama revolves around a football player accused of murdering his wife, and a determined defense lawyer who defies popular sentiment and takes on the case.
I haven’t watched the show yet but as of this post it’s rated pretty high on IMDB with a 7.7 rating and is currently ranked #1 in TV Shows Today on Netflix. The series in Arabic but has English subtitles.
One reply on “New Kuwaiti Netflix Drama ‘Devil’s Advocate’”
With the SAG strike probably dragging till the start of next year, we’re probably going to see more local/regional shows in the coming months on streamers.
Praying for my friends in SAG. They need it. Corporate greed knows no bounds.
That aside, I’m really proud of Kuwait for producing quality shows like this.